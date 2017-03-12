Cheetahs vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Cheetahs will be on the hunt for a second win in a row, when they take on the struggling Sunwolves at the Free State Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, starting from 2:15am AEDT.
Franco Smith’s side will be going into the game very confident after last week’s performance which saw them overcome the Blue Bulls 34-28.
The Bloem side will remember last year’s match which saw them demolish the Japanese side 92-17 at the Free State Stadium.
They will not underestimate the Sunwolves after having to make injury-forced changes.
In the front-row Charles Marais comes in for Ox Nche (knee injury), Francois Uys comes in at lock, while Paul Schoeman replaces the injured the Uzair Cassiem.
Rayno Benjamin shifts to outside centre and Zee Mkhabela comes into the frame at right wing.
Despite suffering huge blows, the side will be confident to maintain their strong attacking prowess guided by Fred Zeilinga who leads the Super Rugby points 34 in the first two rounds.
The Sunwolves will be looking to pick up their first Super Rugby win this season suffering heavy losses against The Hurricanes (83-17) and The Southern Kings (37-23).
The Japanese side has made seven changes to go into battle against the Bloemfontein outfit.
William Tupou replaces Timothy Lafaele at outside centre and, at scrumhalf, Keisuke Uchida comes in for Fumiaki Tanaka which is a huge blow.
Other changes see Koki Yamamoto and Yasuo Yamaji as the props while Yusuke Niwai is at hooker, with Uwe Hela alongside Liaki Moli comes in at Lock.
There is also a change in the back-row as Shumei Matsuhashi comes onto the openside in place of Shokei Kin.
Prediction
The Free State side has one the last two encounters against the side from Tokyo. This promises to be a high-scoring game. The Cheetahs should take this one, scoring more than 40 points.
3:33am
52′ Try!!! Centre Clinton Swart scores the Cheetahs under the sticks. Cheetahs 30 -17 Sunwolves.
3:28am
48′ The Sunwolves make some changes to bring on some fresh pair of legs.
3:26am
46′ The Cheetahs earn a scrum inside their 22 after a handling error by the Sunwolves.
3:21am
40′ The second half commences with a penalty for the Cheetahs, and Zeilinga comfortably slots the pointer. Cheetahs 23 – 17 Sunwolves.
3:07am
Halftime!!! What a great half, both sides scoring 2 tries a piece. Stay connected for more updates from The Roar. Cheetahs 20 -17 Sunwolves.
3:05am
40′ Hayden Cripps slots in the penalty. Cheetahs 20 – 17 Sunwolves.
3:03am
36′ Try!!! Oupa Mahoje times his run to perfection in the Wolves 22 to score his 4th Super Rugby try. Zeilinga converts. Some end-to-end stuff from both sides. What a game we have here. Cheetahs 20 – 14 Sunwolves.
2:58am
32′ Fred Zeilinga slots the penalty. The Cheetashs close the gap 13-14!
2:54am
28′ No try for the Cheetahs as Clinton Swart loses control of the ball. The Sunwolves get a 5 meter scrum.