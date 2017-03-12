Chiefs’ No.8 cops one-week Super Rugby ban

Bounce of the Gods sets up Folau

Chiefs loose forward Michael Leitch has received a one-week ban for his high tackle on Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli in their Super Rugby match in Hamilton.

Referee Brendon Pickerill yellow-carded Leitch on Friday night for the 77th-minute hit, but the Super Rugby citing commissioner deemed it met the red-card threshold for foul play.

Leitch on Sunday pleaded guilty at a hearing of SANZAAR’s foul play review committee, which reduced his suspension to one week given his excellent judicial record and early guilty plea.

Leitch will miss the Chiefs’ match on Friday night against the Rebels in Melbourne.

World Rugby has introduced new high-tackle laws, with Blues loose forward Steven Luatua earning a four-match ban for a high and late tackle on Tim Nanai-Williams in last week’s 26-41 loss to the Chiefs.