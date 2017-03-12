Collingwood Magpies vs GWS Giants: AFLW live scores, blog

Gatto says he was approached by Essendon

To wrap up Round 6 of the inaugural AFLW season we see Greater Western Sydney today travel south to play Collingwood at Olympic Park Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 11:05am AEDT.

Today’s game we will see a battle of two teams who have struggled this season. Which one will come out on top?

Collingwood are heading into this game in good form having won their only two games of the season in the last two weeks.

They are coming off a one-point victory against Fremantle away and will be tired this week after a flight back across the Nullarbor.

GWS won their first game last week against Melbourne at home. So far this season the Giants have been really disappointing and were lucky to win last week only because of Melbourne’s inaccurate kicking.

Both these teams won’t make the grand final this season and will only be playing for pride.

Collingwood haven’t had any standout players this season with their marquee player Mo Hope struggling with injury issues only kicking 3 goals this season.

One of GWS’s marquee players Renee Forth has had to sit this season out after having a knee reconstruction.

Their stand out player this season has to be Jess Dal Pos. She had averaged 13.4 disposals and 7 tackles and had to play well today for the Giants to have a chance

Both these teams this season have struggled in front of goal. The Giants have only kicked 17 goals this season. One less than Collingwood who have only kicked 18 balls through the big sticks. This game will be a low-scoring encounter.

Prediction

Collingwood will be too strong for the Giants and should extend their winning streak to three games.

Collingwood by 23 points

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 11:05am AEDT.