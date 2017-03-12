 

Geelong Cats vs Essendon Bombers: JLT Community Series Live scores, blog

    Geelong Cats vs. Essendon
    Queen Elizabeth Oval
    JLT Community Series March 12, 2017
    Q2 - 22:00 - Geelong Cats 31, Essendon 65
    Geelong Cats Essendon
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q102416   0 5232
    Q204731   2 7565

    In the penultimate game of the JLT Community Series the Geelong Cats will play host to the Essendon Bombers. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEDT).

    The Bombers nearly made it. Essendon were so close to starting the 2017 regular season without any more lingering questions about the infamous supplement saga.

    Cue Mick Gatto and his interview with channel 9’s ‘The Footy Show’, in which he claimed that the club approached him in an official capacity during the height of the drug fiasco in 2014.

    As if that wasn’t enough, the underworld figure also claimed controversial bio chemist Shane Charter told him he has proof the supplements he sourced for the club were ‘legal’.

    Essendon chairman Lindsay Tanner has rubbished these claims, but once again Essendon and its players – at least temporarily – have been dragged back into football’s darkest stories.

    However, the one place of refuge for both players and fans alike has been the football field. It will be once again today, as the Cats and Bombers look for their first win of the pre-season.

    That neither team has yet claimed a win in the JLT community series should be of little concern for both teams.

    With Geelong expected to challenge for another top four berth in the 2017 season, their winless pre-season will hardly be top of the agenda at Kardinia Park, while John Worsfold will be using this last match to determine what mix of returning players will make the 22-man team for Round 1.

    To that effect, both teams have picked near full strength squads to play at Queen Elizabeth Oval in Bendigo.

    Essendon have made eight inclusions with Zach Merrett, David Zaharakis, Mark Baguley, Orazio Fantasia, Dyson Heppell, Patrick Ambrose, James Kelly and Matt Dea all back in.

    Josh Green and Jordan Ridley are out due to injury, while Mason Redman, Dylan Clarke, Jake Long, Heath Hocking and Conor McKenna have missed selection.

    After a narrow six-point loss to the Crows last week, Geelong have recalled champion defender Andrew Mackie and midfielder Cam Guthrie. Guthrie’s younger brother Zach will make way after playing in the first two pre-season games.

    Prediction
    Without a clear and settled team in place for Round 1, expect the effort and pressure from the Essendon players to be high.

    With the quarters returning to the regular duration of 20 minutes plus time-on, today’s match will give both teams a better indication of which players will be ready to take the field in two weeks.

    Essendon by 7 points.

    Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4:10pm (AEDT).

    Quarter 1
    1' BEHIND - Lincoln McCarthy (Geelong Cats)
    4' GOAL - James Stewart (Essendon)
    9' BEHIND - Tom Ruggles (Geelong Cats)
    12' GOAL - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    16' BEHIND - Andrew Mackie (Geelong Cats)
    17' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    20' BEHIND - Rushed (Geelong Cats)
    23' GOAL - Harry Taylor (Geelong Cats)
    24' GOAL - Jordan Murdoch (Geelong Cats)
    26' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    29' GOAL - James Stewart (Essendon)
    30' GOAL - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    32' BEHIND - Orazio Fantasia (Essendon)
    Quarter 2
    2' SUPERGOAL - Shaun McKernan (Essendon)
    5' BEHIND - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    6' SUPERGOAL - Zach Merrett (Essendon)
    10' BEHIND - James Stewart (Essendon)
    11' BEHIND - Andrew Mackie (Geelong Cats)
    12' GOAL - George Horlin-Smith (Geelong Cats)
    13' GOAL - Joe Daniher (Essendon)
    14' BEHIND - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    18' GOAL - Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon)
    19' GOAL - Darcy Lang (Geelong Cats)
    22' BEHIND - Harry Taylor (Geelong Cats)
    23' BEHIND - Joel Selwood (Geelong Cats)
