Giants edge the Lightning in Super Netball

The half-time introduction of Kristina Brice turned the battle of Super Netball’s unbeaten sides, as the Giants clawed their way to a one-goal victory over the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The pulsating clash between the two new franchises saw the Lightning in front with two minutes remaining before two late goals from Brice helped the visitors run out 55-54 winners in front of a crowd of 1,978 at USC Stadium.

The Giants were four points down at the long break, when coach Julie Fitzgerald introduced the 2016 Trans-Tasman competition’s Best New Talent Brice at the expense of England international Jo Harten, with immediate benefits.

Brice (17 of 19) scored nine goals in the third quarter to give the Giants a one-goal lead going into the final quarter.

In the first half, the Lightning had been in command with Geva Mentor and Erena Mikaere restricting the Giant’s Harten (15 from 19) and Susan Pettit (23 from 29), while tournament top scorer Caitlin Bassett (45 from 47) was perfect from her first 22 shots at the other end.

Mikaere, was replaced at half-time with Karla Mostert reverting to goal defence, before coach Noeline Taurua restored the twin towers defence seven minutes into the final quarter with the Lightning four points down.

Coincidentally or not, the Lightning sparked into life to go in front 53-52 with two minutes remaining, before three straight goals from Brice (two) and Pettit ultimately decided the game.

The Giants are top of the ladder with eight points from four games, while the Lightning are level with the Queensland Firebirds and Melbourne Vixens on five points.