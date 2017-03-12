Hayne expected to miss next month of NRL

Aidan Sezer gives hilariously frank assessment of the Raiders first half

Jarryd Hayne is expected to spend about a month on the sidelines recovering from the ankle injury he suffered in his Gold Coast team’s upset NRL loss to Newcastle.

Hayne will undergo scans on Monday but the Titans boss Graham Annesley is resigned to losing him for a lot more than just a highly-anticipated first clash with his former club Parramatta on Friday night.

“When I looked at it yesterday his ankle was about twice the size of the other ankle and he’ll undergo scans tomorrow morning,” Titans boss Graham Annesley told Triple M on Sunday.

“He’s not going to be on the field for the next month or so, I would think.”

Hayne limped from the field after running into Knights halfback Trent Hodkinson as he attempted to contest a cross-field kick in the first half of Saturday’s 34-26 loss in Newcastle.

It means Parramatta fans will now have to wait until round 24 in August for a chance to see their Eels go up against the controversy-dogged star, who left them for his stint in the NFL before opting to join the Titans on his return.

The winless Titans are now facing an early-season injury crisis after Anthony Don and Karl Lawton suffered dislocated shoulders in the same game.

Hayne’s commitment was questioned after a series of negative headlines including revelations he was dropped from the leadership group in the pre-season and later reinstated.

He has until May to trigger a one-year extension on his contract.

“We would like to plan for next year in the way any club would if they’ve got players coming off contract,” said Annesley. “Sometimes those decisions are made earlier sometimes they’re not.

“The bottom line is that if Jarryd wants to stay with us, there’s a contract there that he’s already accepted for next year.

“But that’s only a decision that only Jarryd can make and we’ll talk to Jarryd constantly.”