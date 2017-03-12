 

Jaguares beat Lions in Super Rugby

    Argentina’s Jaguares picked up a significant win in their second season in Super Rugby convincingly beating 2016 runner-up the Lions 36-24 in Buenos Aires in the last match of round three.

    The Jaguares forwards overpowered the Lions on Sunday morning (AEDT) and the backs outclassed them despite the teams sharing eight tries.

    A rampaging run down the wing by flanker Tomas Lezana set up fullback Joaquin Tuculet for the Jaguares’ first score in the fourth minute.

    Ramiro Moyana added a second and backs Jeronimo de la Fuente and Nicolas Sanchez rounded off compelling team moves early in the second half.

    Two late tries by the Lions with Lezana yellow-carded made it a little more respectable for the Lions.

    “They dominated us physically today,” Lions captain Warren Whiteley who scored two tries said.

