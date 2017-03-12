Jaguares vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores

The Jaguares have the home ground advantage when they come up against the Lions in the final match of Round 3 of Super Rugby. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, starting from 6:40am AEDT.

The Argentinian side would be fairly happy with their start to the Super Rugby season so far.

They took a win in Round 1 a fortnight ago, on the road at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium by 13 points over the Kings.

That was a match they would badly want to win, and then they went up against tougher competition in Round 2 in the Stormers.

They couldn’t get the win there, but only went down by seven points, and now have their first home-soil match of the year against a side that made last year’s final.

The Lions are a title contender again this year, and are 2-0 so far this season, but only got away by 3 points over the Cheetahs in Round 1.

Their Round 2 result was a little more satisfying, a nineteen-point annihilation of the travelling Waratahs.

This will be the first time so far this season that they’ve needed to leave South Africa.

This match was a crucial one last time around – the Lions rested many players and sent a weakened team to lost to the Jaguares by 2, but in doing so gave up the chance to host the Super Rugby final.

As a result they had to travel to play the Hurricanes in the final, and lost.

The Lions have a couple of players rested or otherwise missing this week, so will be hoping history doesn’t repeat.

Prediction

This one is tough to call, but the Jaguares with home soil advantage look like a strong proposition.

Jaguares by 5.

