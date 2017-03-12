Magpies too strong for T-Birds in netball

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Magpies have demolished Adelaide 64-45 in a clinical display of Super Netball at Hisense Arena in Melbourne on Sunday.

The 19-goal win sees the Magpies (two wins, two losses) leapfrog the Swifts into fifth place on the ladder while the Thunderbirds stay in seventh (one win, three losses).

Showing the form that many had expected from the get go, the star-studded Magpies came out hard and fast and had a seven goal lead by quarter time.

At halftime the margin had ballooned to 15 and from there the end result never in doubt.

Magpies headline shooter Caitlyn Thwaites had laser like accuracy and top scored for the match with 46 goals from 47 attempts at 98 per cent accuracy.

Cody Lange continued her superb return from an ACL injury to score 10 goals and Alice Teague-Neeld made eight from 12.

At the other end of the court, Diamonds defenders Sharni Layton and April Brandley made the four Thunderbirds shooters work for every goal.

Layton finished with a game high eight intercepts and 11 deflections.

For the Thunderbirds, shooters Jane Cook (8/9), Erin Bell (8/12), Sasha Glasgow (19/23) and Karyn Bailey (10/12) all had game time as the visitors searched for an effective combination against torrid defence.

To their credit the Thunderbirds fought back in the final stanza to draw the last quarter at 16 goals a piece but they rarely threatened to take a dent out of the home side’s lead.

Next week, Magpies travel to play the Sunshine Coast Lightning while the Thunderbirds will play the unbeaten Giants in Sydney.