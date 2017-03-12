Highlights: Panthers power past Tigers 36-2

Aidan Sezer gives hilariously frank assessment of the Raiders first half

What a difference a week makes. The Panthers were awful against the Dragons but 8 days later they find form and attitude and completely outclass the Tigers away from home.

The 36-2 victory should once again boost morale for a club that has had its fair share of issues to deal with over the past week.

The Panthers turned up to play and outmuscled the Tigers. They defended their line superbly and frustrated the hosts into error.

Matt Moylan and Tyrone Peachey were devastating for the Panthers today, causing havoc in possession.

Penrith’s forwards though laid the platform and overall, Penrith are back on track and head into their first home game of the season against the Roosters with plenty of confidence.

The Tigers meanwhile leaked too many points and could be in for a tough afternoon next week against the Raiders if they fail to improve defensively.