 

Highlights: Panthers power past Tigers 36-2

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    What a difference a week makes. The Panthers were awful against the Dragons but 8 days later they find form and attitude and completely outclass the Tigers away from home.

    The 36-2 victory should once again boost morale for a club that has had its fair share of issues to deal with over the past week.

    The Panthers turned up to play and outmuscled the Tigers. They defended their line superbly and frustrated the hosts into error.

    Matt Moylan and Tyrone Peachey were devastating for the Panthers today, causing havoc in possession.

    Penrith’s forwards though laid the platform and overall, Penrith are back on track and head into their first home game of the season against the Roosters with plenty of confidence.

    The Tigers meanwhile leaked too many points and could be in for a tough afternoon next week against the Raiders if they fail to improve defensively.

    Alan Nicolea
    Alan Nicolea

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers covering football, tennis and rugby league. When he isn't live blogging he's busy at work at @Boldtutor.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.
    Reckon you know your league pretty well? Prove it by joining The Roar's 2017 NRL tipping comp and show everyone just how well you know your stuff. Best of all, it's free to join!