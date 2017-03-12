Pies too strong for Giants in AFLW

Collingwood have kept their slim final hopes alive after an easy six-goal win over Greater Western Sydney at their first game at Olympic Park Oval.

In a beautiful, hot Melbourne morning, Collingwood were simply too strong keeping the Giants to just 3.1.19 compared to the Pies’ 7.13.55.

The game was over by quarter time with Collingwood leading by 15 points at the first break. They should have been in front by even more, dominating the inside 50s 9 to 1.

Collingwood continued to dominate for the rest of the game increasing their lead each quarter and finished with a much needed 6-goal win.

Collingwood stay fifth on the ladder but are only one game off second position and must have a huge victory next weekend against the Crows in order to have a chance of getting into the grand final.

GWS have moved one position down the ladder to seventh and will battle for the wooden spoon against the Western Bulldogs next Saturday night in Canberra.

Collingwood’s Tara Morgan came off limping during the game and there were fears of a serious injury but she came back on the ground not long after.

The Giants also had an injury concern with Erin McKinnon suffering a knock to the head after getting tackled and she also came back onto the ground.

Collingwood had 38 inside 50s and dominated the Giants who only had the 13 inside 50s. The Pies converted 53 per cent of their inside 50s into scores but most these scores were minor. The Pies converted these chances poorly kicking only seven goals compared to their 13 behinds.

Collingwood today made history with the highest score in AFLW history (55 points). If they made the most of their chances they could have pushed towards 100 points!

The Giants have struggled to score this season being the lowest scoring team all season and today was no different only kicking three goals.

This is a result of not a lot inside 50s. They have only averaged 19.6 inside 50s this season (last in the competition) and today they were way below their average, only having the 13 inside 50s.

Brittany Bonnici (18 disposals, 5 tackles) and Steph Chiocci (14, 6) were instrumental in Collingwood’s victory. They were supported by Jasmine Garner (14, 1 goal) and Moana Hope (12, 2 goals) up forward.

Trying their best to stop the onslaught were Jess Dal Pos (13 disposals, 4 marks and 6 tackles) and Nicole Barr (14, 1, 3).

The Giants were never in with a shot as they were dominated in the first quarter going scoreless compared to the Pies 2.3.15.

The Giants best came in the second quarter only losing the quarter by a point. It looked like they still might just be in with a shot.

They then kicked the first goal of the third and were within two goals of the Pies but after that Collingwood took over.

The Pies kicked 24 points unanswered until the Giants finally broke the run thanks to Phoebe McWilliams halfway through the final quarter.

The Pies finished off the game with the last goal and came out 36 point winners against the Giants to round up Round 6.