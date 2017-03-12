Port Adelaide Power vs Hawthorn Hawks: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series finishes this week, but first the Port Adelaide Power host the Hawthorn Hawks for their last tune-up before the season proper begins. Join The Roar for all the action from 1:10pm (AEDT).

The Hawks have named a near full-strength side, while Port have opted to rest star forward Chad Wingard, and Jaspar Pittard has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Port would be happier if they had a full strength squad to run out before the season but if they are to have injuries, then pre-season is the best time.

Jaeger O’Meara will be the one to watch for the Hawks, if he can get through this without any issues then he will be a certainty for Round 1.

Port have had a good recent run of success against Hawthorn in the premiership season, and Robbie Gray has usually been a big focal point in these games, so watch for him to perform.

It looks set to be wet, which won’t be ideal as a final warm-up, however rain provides good practice conditions, especially as the latter rounds are usually played in poor conditions.

Prediction

Hawthorn to get the win by 9 points

Can the Hawks get ready for 2017 on a high or will the Power play spoilers prior to the premiership season? Join The Roar for all the action from 1:10pm (AEDT).