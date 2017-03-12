Port Adelaide Power vs Hawthorn Hawks: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

The JLT Community Series finishes this week, but first the Port Adelaide Power host the Hawthorn Hawks for their last tune-up before the season proper begins. Join The Roar for all the action from 1:10pm (AEDT).
The Hawks have named a near full-strength side, while Port have opted to rest star forward Chad Wingard, and Jaspar Pittard has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.
Port would be happier if they had a full strength squad to run out before the season but if they are to have injuries, then pre-season is the best time.
Jaeger O’Meara will be the one to watch for the Hawks, if he can get through this without any issues then he will be a certainty for Round 1.
Port have had a good recent run of success against Hawthorn in the premiership season, and Robbie Gray has usually been a big focal point in these games, so watch for him to perform.
It looks set to be wet, which won’t be ideal as a final warm-up, however rain provides good practice conditions, especially as the latter rounds are usually played in poor conditions.
Prediction
Hawthorn to get the win by 9 points
2:08pm
Sam Walker said | 2:08pm | ! Report
50 metre penatly paid to Port, the ball gets carried by the wind, it falls short but the Hawks make a mess of it and are called for holding the ball.
Port with the shot at goal from a tight angle but it hits the post.
Port 0.4.5.29 Hawthorn 1.2.6.27
4:05 left in the half
2:04pm
Sam Walker said | 2:04pm | ! Report
Trengrove lining up for a set shot at goal goes wide and it is a behind.
Port 0.4.4.28 Hawthorn 1.2.6.27
6:40 left in the half
2:03pm
Sam Walker said | 2:03pm | ! Report
Free kick to Port not far out from goal but these conditions make it a lot harder.
Hits the post for a behind.
Port 0.4.3.27 Hawthorn 1.2.6.27
7:25 left in the half
2:01pm
Sam Walker said | 2:01pm | ! Report
Big 9 pointer from Henderson, Hawks probably lucky though not to give away the free kick in the goal square.
Port 0.4.2.26 Hawthorn 1.2.6.27
8:26 left in the half
1:59pm
Sam Walker said | 1:59pm | ! Report
Port with the behind.
Port 0.4.2.26 Hawthorn 0.2.6.18
9:44 left in the half
1:58pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:58pm | ! Report
If you wanted a bit of an ‘on-the-ground perspective’, I just went for a quick drive and the rain absolutely bucketed down. Very very strong rain. Mind you, I’m a lot closer to the city than Noarlunga (where the game is) but the rain certainly was pretty bad.
2:00pm
Sam Walker said | 2:00pm | ! Report
It looked shocking on the TV.
2:01pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:01pm | ! Report
Not even the wipers on full power were enough to allow me to see the road. Can’t even fathom playing footy in those conditions! Haha.
1:57pm
Sam Walker said | 1:57pm | ! Report
Slippery conditions are making it hard for players to get a good grip on the ball here.