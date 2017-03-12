 

Port Adelaide Power vs Hawthorn Hawks: JLT Community Series live scores, blog

Sam Walker Roar Guru
 

By , Sam Walker is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

    Port Adelaide vs. Hawthorn
    Hickinbotham Oval
    JLT Community Series March 12, 2017
    Q2 - 23:00 - Port Adelaide 29, Hawthorn 27
    Port Adelaide Hawthorn
     SG B Pts SG B Pts
    Q103018   0 1410
    Q204529   1 2627

    The JLT Community Series finishes this week, but first the Port Adelaide Power host the Hawthorn Hawks for their last tune-up before the season proper begins. Join The Roar for all the action from 1:10pm (AEDT).

    The Hawks have named a near full-strength side, while Port have opted to rest star forward Chad Wingard, and Jaspar Pittard has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

    Port would be happier if they had a full strength squad to run out before the season but if they are to have injuries, then pre-season is the best time.

    Jaeger O’Meara will be the one to watch for the Hawks, if he can get through this without any issues then he will be a certainty for Round 1.

    Port have had a good recent run of success against Hawthorn in the premiership season, and Robbie Gray has usually been a big focal point in these games, so watch for him to perform.

    It looks set to be wet, which won’t be ideal as a final warm-up, however rain provides good practice conditions, especially as the latter rounds are usually played in poor conditions.

    Prediction
    Hawthorn to get the win by 9 points

    Can the Hawks get ready for 2017 on a high or will the Power play spoilers prior to the premiership season? Join The Roar for all the action from 1:10pm (AEDT).

    Quarter 1
    3' GOAL - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
    4' BEHIND - Ben McEvoy (Hawthorn)
    6' GOAL - Jarman Impey (Port Adelaide)
    10' BEHIND - Ryan Burton (Hawthorn)
    12' GOAL - Sam Powell-Pepper (Port Adelaide)
    15' BEHIND - Ty Vickery (Hawthorn)
    18' BEHIND - Luke Breust (Hawthorn)
    28' GOAL - Cyril Rioli (Hawthorn)
    Quarter 2
    1' GOAL - Kade Stewart (Hawthorn)
    3' BEHIND - Rushed (Port Adelaide)
    6' BEHIND - Will Langford (Hawthorn)
    10' BEHIND - Rushed (Hawthorn)
    12' GOAL - Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)
    16' BEHIND - Brett Eddy (Port Adelaide)
    17' SUPERGOAL - Ricky Henderson (Hawthorn)
    19' BEHIND - Aaron Young (Port Adelaide)
    20' BEHIND - Jackson Trengove (Port Adelaide)
    24' BEHIND - Sam Gray (Port Adelaide)
