Rookie’s five goals lead Port to victory

Port Adelaide have cruised to a 28-point win over the Hawthorn Hawks in the final game of the JLT series for each side.

Brett Eddy was the star of the show kicking five second half goals for the Power while Tom Mitchell was a standout for the Hawks.

Port got out to an early three goals to none lead in the first quarter and looked the better side for most of the term, Hawthorn were playing with a strong wind at that end of the ground and it was showing with their shots at goal floating wide due to the wind.

A mark late in the term and a kick at goal after the siren from Cyril Rioli made the scoreboard look better for the Hawks.

The second term was all Hawthorn as they kicked three goals and a super goal to just one for Port, the quarter also saw a freak rain storm come through that made it almost impossible for the teams to play, when it settled the Hawks took control and lead at the major break by 10 points.

The third quarter belonged to Brett Eddy and the Power, Eddy kicked 4 goals in the term and the Power broke apart the Hawks defence and just looked far better than their opponents.

The strong tackling from the Power and the way they were forcing turnovers from the Hawks was impressive. At one point Port had kicked seven straight goals and took a 32-point lead going into the final break.

Hawthorn started the final quarter well with a goal early to James Sicily but it was not the spark to start a fourth quarter comeback, as Brett Eddy again kicked his fifth goal, a questionable free kick to Aaron Young late in the fourth all but sealed the deal for the Power.

Eddy will have to be a certain starter for the Power in round 1 with his performance and Ty Vickery may have done just enough to ensure a spot for himself in the Hawks squad, likely at the expense of Ryan Shoenmakers.

Both teams will be leaving the game with a lot to like from the match. Hawthorn would be more than thrilled with the performance of their recruits and the comeback of Roughead, Port can leave knowing their recruits have played well with Sam Powell-Pepper outstanding and Eddy’s strong performance in front of the goals.

Final score

Port Adelaide 0.14.12 (96)

Hawthorn 1.8.11 (68)

Goals

Port Adelaide: Brett Eddy 5, Aaron Young 2, Sam Gray, Jarman Impey, Sam Powell-Pepper, Ollie Wines, Jake Neade, Paddy Ryder, Karl Amon

Hawthorn: Cyril Rioli 2, James Sicily, Kade Stewart, Will Langford, Ty Vickery

Disposals

Port Adelaide 382 Hawthorn 386

Free Kicks

Port Adelaide 32 Hawthorn 33

Clearances

Port Adelaide 43 Hawthorn 34

Inside 50s

Port Adelaide 55 Hawthorn 43

Tackles

Port Adelaide 79 Hawthorn 85

Contested Possessions

Port Adelaide 153 Hawthorn 141

Crowd 5628.