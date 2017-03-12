Sharks vs Waratahs; Super Rugby live scores, blog

This early Sunday morning game sees the Waratahs travelling to Durban to play the Sharks. Join The Roar from 4:30am AEDT for all the live action as we cover this Round 3 match from South Africa.
Both sides enter this match with differing results from last week, the Sharks winning a thriller in Canberra on the stroke of fulltime while the Waratahs were well beaten by one of the early competition favourites, the Lions in Johannesburg.
The Waratahs will be looking for a big improvement from their forward pack this week after being pushed around at times against the Lions and the job certainly does not get much easier this week, as the Sharks have named a large and fast forward unit.
Unfortunately for the Waratahs, they are still missing some key personal for tonight’s match, namely Bernard Foley and Nick Phipps, their regular halves pairing so it is up to Matt Lucas and Bryce Hegarty to guide the Waratahs around the Shark tank this morning.
While the defensive performance from the Waratahs last weekend left a touch to be desired, they will be buoyed by the fact they scored a number of well-constructed tries themselves and certainly know they have the firepower within the side to jag a win today.
The Sharks pairing of Cobus Reinach and Patrick Lambie will see the Sharks with an advantage in this area and their calmness and experience will serve the Sharks well as they look to kick off their side’s home season on a winning note.
One key match-up to keep an eye on will be in the scrum battle as Tendai Mtawarira goes head to head with Sekope Kepu, the two experienced internationals have faced off on many occasions and will add another chapter to their personal rivalry while the performance of the two open sides, the ever reliable Michael Hooper up against one of the rising talents of South African rugby, Jean-Luc du Preez.
Prediction
Despite the travel, I think the Sharks have the pack and being at home again will be too much for the Waratahs in the end.
Sharks by 5
Join us this morning as we cover all the action live here on The Roar and don’t forget to use the comments section below.
5:03am
Diggercane said | 5:03am | ! Report
27′ Tah lineout, 30 out, lost, Sharks spread, Walt takes the tackle, Bosch clears, not out, cleared to touch by Kelleaway
SHARKS 18
WARATAHS 0
5:01am
riddler said | 5:01am | ! Report
5:01am
Diggercane said | 5:01am | ! Report
I like the look of Am, threatening with ball in hand……seems to have good anticipation for the play…
5:00am
Diggercane said | 5:00am | ! Report
23′ Tahs lineout, 30 out, messy but Tahs have it, latu head down, Phipps a run, Hegarty takes it up, stripped, Walt, kicks ahead, chase on, Tahs get back, just in Sharks half, Tahs pick and go, quick hands, kepu a silly offload, Sharks cant take advantage, losing it, Phipps kicks, Reinach clears to touch, taken quickly and booted away, Sharks try to run, Wyk, up to his 10, du Preez again, has been prominent, bombed, Folau takes, 5 from halfway, Phipps box kicks, Sharks take, Walt away, du Preez, loose pass, Reinach recovers, Sharks going backwards, on their 22, still have it, one out runners, trying to work into a better position, cleared to touch through Esterhuizen
SHARKS 18
WARATAHS 0
4:56am
Diggercane said | 4:56am | ! Report
22′ Hegarty, deep, Walt, up to the 22, Bosch clears, not out, Folau, bombs, Reinach takes, smashed by Hooper, Sharks have it, on the 22, cleared to touch!
SHARKS 18
WARATAHS 0
4:54am
Diggercane said | 4:54am | ! Report
20′ Sharks lineout from the penalty, their 10, lost, Tahs now, Simone, cut with Folau, oh no, shifted, cant take the pass, BOSCH SWOOPS ONTO THE BALL AND HE WILL GOOOOOOOOO GO GO ALL THE WAY!! TRY TO THE SHARKS AND THEY ARE THEIR OWN WORST ENEMY RIGHT NOW!
Converted
SHARKS 18
WARATAHS 0
4:54am
Lostintokyo said | 4:54am | ! Report
Gibson needs to work on the Tah’s tackling, tactics, handling, fitness, scrummaging, lineouts, common sense, heart and while he is at it he should give himself an uppercut and resign.
4:52am
Diggercane said | 4:52am | ! Report
18′ Tah lineout from the penalty, 5 out, won, maul formed, moving forward, pick and go now, still five out, Robinson to Folau, steps and weaves, Hegarty has a go, Phipps a snipe, Folau again, 10 out, turnover, Sharks with du Preez, slow ball, pick and go, scrappy, Latu disrupts, Penalty Sharks!! Tackler not rolling
SHARKS 11
WARATAHS 0
4:50am
Diggercane said | 4:50am | ! Report
16′ Good period for the Tahs, lineout 5 out, won, Latu charges, Wells a carry, Phipps a dart, Simone tries his luck, wide to Robinson, Penalty Tahs! Offside
SHARKS 11
WARATAHS 0
4:49am
4:49am
Diggercane said | 4:49am | ! Report
15′ Tah lineout, 25 out, won, Simone crash, on the 22, Hooper a run, Robinson a run, Folau, offloads to Hooper, hits and spin, cant crack the 22, Hegarty, grubber, Reinach, away to touch!
SHARKS 11
WARATAHS 0