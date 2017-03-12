St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

Aidan Sezer gives hilariously frank assessment of the Raiders first half

The St George Illawarra Dragons play host to the Parramatta Eels with both sides looking to build on first round wins tonight when they clash in Wollongong. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 6:30pm (AEDT).

The Dragons surprised most people last week with a blistering performance against the Panthers to kick off their 2017 campaign in style.

The 2010 champions put seven tries past a shaky Panthers outfit to notch up a big 42-10 victory, registering themselves as a competition dark horse early on in the season.

For the Eels, they had an equally impressive win without the blowout scoreline.

A tough task at Brookvale against Manly, Parramatta ground out a tight performance, dominating much of the second half to get home and take the win 20-12.

Parra take a four-game winning streak against the Dragons into this one as well, however, have not won a game in Wollongong since 2001.

This will be another key early test for both sides on their top-eight credentials this season in what is shaping up to be a tight race for the finals with plenty of sides improving from last year.

Team News

A fairly quiet week for these two sides in terms of team changes after big wins coming out of Round 1.

Parramatta have made just a single change to their line-up with David Gower coming into the 17 in place of Rory O’Brien.

While the Dragons have done absolutely nothing with their set up, and why would you after last weeks performance.

Prediction

The Dragons put in a stellar performance last week that caught many off-guard but it’s whether or not they can back it up is the big question. Can they become a real force in the competition this year?

Parramatta really pieced together well last week and their combinations with Corey Norman, Clint Gutherson and Bevan French are looking dangerous and can cause real headaches for the Dragons tonight, and even a win.

Parramatta to win by 8

