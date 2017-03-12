St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The St George Illawarra Dragons play host to the Parramatta Eels with both sides looking to build on first round wins tonight when they clash in Wollongong. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 6:30pm (AEDT).
The Dragons surprised most people last week with a blistering performance against the Panthers to kick off their 2017 campaign in style.
The 2010 champions put seven tries past a shaky Panthers outfit to notch up a big 42-10 victory, registering themselves as a competition dark horse early on in the season.
For the Eels, they had an equally impressive win without the blowout scoreline.
A tough task at Brookvale against Manly, Parramatta ground out a tight performance, dominating much of the second half to get home and take the win 20-12.
Parra take a four-game winning streak against the Dragons into this one as well, however, have not won a game in Wollongong since 2001.
This will be another key early test for both sides on their top-eight credentials this season in what is shaping up to be a tight race for the finals with plenty of sides improving from last year.
Team News
A fairly quiet week for these two sides in terms of team changes after big wins coming out of Round 1.
Parramatta have made just a single change to their line-up with David Gower coming into the 17 in place of Rory O’Brien.
While the Dragons have done absolutely nothing with their set up, and why would you after last weeks performance.
Prediction
The Dragons put in a stellar performance last week that caught many off-guard but it’s whether or not they can back it up is the big question. Can they become a real force in the competition this year?
Parramatta really pieced together well last week and their combinations with Corey Norman, Clint Gutherson and Bevan French are looking dangerous and can cause real headaches for the Dragons tonight, and even a win.
Parramatta to win by 8
6:43pm
6:43pm
How is that not a surrender tackle? Get outta here.
6:42pm
6:42pm
10′
Parramatta now the side under the pump as Packer and Frizel take on the defence right on the line. This is good footy from the Dragons.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:42pm
6:42pm
9′
The Dragons with some rare ball in the Parra half now off the back of that kick for touch. McRone and Dugan move the ball out wide to the right wing and Macdonald finds some room to move.
And they win another penalty!! This time they’ll get a full set right on the Eels line.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:40pm
6:40pm
8′
McRone sends the ball down field but the Eels still have the ball in the enemy half after just one tackle. Norman looking to take on the line but the defence has him wrapped up as Parra send it high with the bomb into the clouds. Dugan holds onto it though… and the home side win a penalty as well for offside.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:39pm
6:39pm
7′
The Dragons struggling to get out of their own half here, making around 15 metres on the first 4 tackles. They are really under the pump so far tonight.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:38pm
6:38pm
6′
Play back underway and the Eels are right back on the attack!! Sending it down the left wing through French and Jennings. The Dragons sliding defence comes across to make the save… and they’re rewarded with a knock on in the play the ball.
Much needed turnover in another dangerous position.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:37pm
6:37pm
6′
A bit of a timeout for a player down. It’s Suaia Mutagi who looked to have been folded up awkwardly in the tackle for the Eels and he’s getting some attention from the trainer.
Nothing too serious by the looks of it.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:36pm
6:36pm
5′
Josh McRone gets the kick across field from the last tackle… and they bat it back but the passing is terrible, allowing the Eels to wrap up Widdop just short of halfway for the turnover.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:35pm
6:35pm
4′
St George finally get some ball in hand as Dugan brings it back off the clearance kick from the Eels. Just like their opponents, they’re looking to play up the middle, play it safe here.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:34pm
6:34pm
3′
The Eels with the ball once again from the kickoff but at the other end of the field this time. They’re happy to just push up the middle with the big men as the Dragons try to set themselves into the contest after that shocker of a start.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:33pm
6:33pm
1′
TRY EELS!!!!
How about that for a start to the game. Parramatta has scored just 38 seconds into the contest. Dream start for them but a shocker for the home side.
It was simple ball through hands stuff for Parra, spreading out towards the right flank where Clint Gutherson just split through the sliding defence from 5 metres out and crashed over the line. Conversion is no good though by the try-scorer.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 4
6:31pm
6:31pm
1′
Knocked on off the kickoff!!
Russel Packer spills the beans five metres from his own line to start the game and the Eels have a huge opportunity straight out of the gate.
Dragons – 0
Eels – 0