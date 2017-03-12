Stormers march on with win over Kings

The Stormers have maintained their 100 per cent start to the Super Rugby season with a six-try romp in a scrappy 41-10 bonus-point win over the Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Cape Town-based side led 17-3 at halftime and their expected victory never looked under threat despite turning over too much possession as late tries from replacement halfback Justin Phillips and centre EW Viljoen gave the scoreline a more emphatic look.

The Kings have now lost all 16 matches they have played against fellow South African sides in Super Rugby without even managing a losing bonus point.