 

Stormers march on with win over Kings

    The Stormers have maintained their 100 per cent start to the Super Rugby season with a six-try romp in a scrappy 41-10 bonus-point win over the Southern Kings at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

    The Cape Town-based side led 17-3 at halftime and their expected victory never looked under threat despite turning over too much possession as late tries from replacement halfback Justin Phillips and centre EW Viljoen gave the scoreline a more emphatic look.

    The Kings have now lost all 16 matches they have played against fellow South African sides in Super Rugby without even managing a losing bonus point.

