WATCH: Barboza KOs Dariush with one incredible move

Edson Barboza has claimed a victory in his lightweight UFC fight night 106 match-up against Beneil Dariush.

It comes as a big win for the Brazilian in front of his home crowd, as Dariush had been in strong form prior to the fight, having secured four victories across his last five contests.

After losing the first round of the fight on points (10-9), Barboza stepped up his game in the second.

In a stunning move, the 31-year-old brought Dariush down with a swift flying knee to the face, which resulted in an immediate knock-out, ending the fight.