 

WATCH: Barboza KOs Dariush with one incredible move

Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    Edson Barboza has claimed a victory in his lightweight UFC fight night 106 match-up against Beneil Dariush.

    It comes as a big win for the Brazilian in front of his home crowd, as Dariush had been in strong form prior to the fight, having secured four victories across his last five contests.

    After losing the first round of the fight on points (10-9), Barboza stepped up his game in the second.

    In a stunning move, the 31-year-old brought Dariush down with a swift flying knee to the face, which resulted in an immediate knock-out, ending the fight.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.

    Want to work for The Roar? We're on the hunt for talented and enthusiastic Roarers to join our live blogging and video teams. If you think you have what it takes, get in touch.