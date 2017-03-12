WATCH: Jonathan Joseph scores hat-trick, as England equal record

Centre Jonathan Joseph reeled off a hat-trick of tries against Scotland, as England secured their 18th straight Test victory, equalling the All Blacks’ world record for a tier one side.

The English completely dominated their Scottish opponents, notching up a comprehensive 61-21 win, and in doing so, took out the Six Nations championship.

But it was Joseph who was the star of the show.

Having been left out of the English squad earlier in the tournament, the 25-year-old again showed his value on return, with a dazzling display.

The English will now look to take the world record all for themselves when they clash with Ireland at 4am (AEDT) on the 19th of March.