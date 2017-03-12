Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers have had a turbulent week off the field and face a tough match-up against the in-form Wests Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 4pm AEDT.
Life after Robbie Farah began well for the Tigers last week, securing a comfortable win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs at ANZ stadium. Confidence is high at Concord and Jason Taylor’s men will fancy their chances of making it two straight wins to start the season.
Despite starting the season as premiership favourites, the Panthers suffered a humbling defeat to the St George Illawarra Dragons in the opening round. Throw in recent off-field controversy involving Bryce Cartwright and its fair to say that Penrith have had their fair share of distractions heading into a vital round 2 match-up.
Cartwright is dealing with allegations concerning an abortion payout and is likely to sit out today’s contest to perhaps properly deal with such a complex issue. It is the last thing the Panthers needed after such a poor effort against the Dragons last week.
As good as the Dragons were, Penrith’s attitude completely juxtaposed the strong form they showed at the back end of 2016 when they made the semi-finals only to lose to Canberra in a tough contest.
A repeat showing today against the Tigers and Penrith will find themselves 0-2 with a very negative points differential. The Tigers with momentum are a team to be feared and they can pile on points as quickly as any team in the NRL on their day.
NSW Origin fullback James Tedesco was superb last week against South Sydney, and if he can remain injury free, the Tigers will be every chance of making the finals, let alone beating the Panthers this afternoon.
Prediction
The Tigers are great value and possess the confidence required to secure their second straight win of the season. The Panthers at their best would probably have the Tigers covered but it may take a few rounds for Penrith to kickstart their campaign based on recent events.
Tigers by 10
4:59pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:59pm | ! Report
The Tigers had their chances to stamp their authority on this match but they have not clicked with possession and now they are paying the price. Penrith have composed themselves with the ball and scored three late tries to take complete control of this contest. Are the Panthers about to make a statement to the rest of the NRL? Can the Tigers fight back? Plenty of points awaits either way in the second half
Tigers 2
Panthers 18
4:57pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:57pm | ! Report
Penrith attack down the left. Great passing and Peachey does the rest as he beats one defender and sets up Edwards on the inside who scores! Long way back for the Tigers. Great response from the Panthers after last week.
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
HALFTIME
Tigers 2
Panthers 18
4:57pm
Joe said | 4:57pm | ! Report
Nice try by the Panthers to end the half. Tigers falling off tackles all over the place. That was Nofualuma missing Peachey. Razzle dazzle Panthers are back this week.
4:55pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:55pm | ! Report
TRY PANTHERS
Tigers 2
Panthers 16
4:54pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:54pm | ! Report
Kikau too strong close to the line as he gets rid of one defender en route to scoring in his first game! Panthers all over the Tigers as the half draws to a close. Tigers just haven’t been able to click in possession and they are now paying the price. Moylan a calming influence.
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL
Tigers 2
Panthers 12
4:54pm
Joe said | 4:54pm | ! Report
There goes Brooks looking for the easy option. Still, shocking defense from his inside man Lawrence. Tigers weren’t tested defensively last week. They’re getting a hard lesson here.
4:52pm
Alan Nicolea said | 4:52pm | ! Report
TRY PANTHERS
Tigers 2
Panthers 10
4:52pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | 4:52pm | ! Report
4:52pm
Joe said | 4:52pm | ! Report
Tigers are struggling now. Panthers can land another blow here.