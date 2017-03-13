2017 season preview: Geelong Cats

The dominance of Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood saw Geelong rocket back up the ladder in 2016, falling just short of a grand final berth. But have the Cats improved the supporting cast enough to go a step further this year?

Let’s have a look at the list changes made in the off-season.

Additions: Zach Tuohy (Carlton), Aaron Black (North Melbourne), Brandan Parfitt, Tom Stewart, Esava Ratugolea, Quinton Narkle, Timm House, Ryan Abbott, Jack Henry, Zac Guthrie, Jamaine Jones, Sam Simpson, Mark O’Connor (draft)

Subtractions: Josh Caddy (Richmond), Shane Kersten (Fremantle), Nathan Vardy (West Coast), Billie Smedts (Carlton), Jimmy Bartel, Corey Enright (retired), Mitch Clark, Cameron Delaney, Jock Cornell, Michael Luxford, Padraig Lucey, Tom Read (delisted)

What happened last year?

The Dangerfield era started with a bang in Geelong. The club won seven of its first eight games, before going on to enjoy a dominant 17-5 season that saw them miss out on the minor premiership on percentage alone.

While much was made of the Cats supposed tendency to drop games against lesser sides, they still went 9-3 against non-finalists with an average winning margin for 58 points.

They also tasted victory against every finals side bar Sydney, although their loss to the Swans in the preliminary final demonstrated a worrying lack of ability in the midfielders beneath Selwood and Dangerfield to turn the tide if necessary.

What’s changed?

The impact of Jimmy Bartel and Corey Enright’s retirements will be felt more sentimentally than on the field, and they managed to find something in the way of a replacement for Enright in Zach Tuohy.

Worryingly though, Geelong did lose some much-needed midfield depth with Josh Caddy departing for Richmond, and while neither Shane Kersten nor Nathan Vardy were ever fan favourites, their moves to Western Australia leave the Cats dangerously thin on key talls.

The Cats still have most of their list in the prime of their careers, but losing midfield and key position depth was precisely what they didn’t need to take the next step.

What needs to happen in 2017?

It’s been said to death, but a genuine match-winner in the midfield outside of Dangerfield and Selwood must emerge for Geelong in 2017 if they’re to take the next step.

While the aforementioned duo were unquestionably the best one-two punch in the competition last year, and could very well repeat that feat this year, the truly absurd level at which they performed last year is going to be very hard to back up.

While they could perform at 90 per cent the level they did last year and still have an amazing season, the Cats simply can’t afford that kind of drop off if they’re to hit the top four again.

One of Cam Guthrie, Mitch Duncan or even Scott Selwood are going to need to take it to another level in 2017.

Finding more avenues to goal will be crucial for the Cats as well in 2017, with trades and delistings leaving the tall forward cupboard bare.

As it stands only reliable tall options the club have to support Tom Hawkins in the goal square are to swing around Harry Taylor, Lachie Henderson or Rhys Stanley over – and those players are all needed elsewhere on the ground.

If Hawkins were to go down it would hurt the club immensely.

The verdict

The Cats still rely heavily on a small group of players to get the job done each week. They’re still every chance to go deep in September, but a lack of depth in the key positions and any cooling off of 2016’s ‘Dangerwood’ dominance will see them fall short of the ultimate goal.

Prediction: sixth