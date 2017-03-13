Cowboy Scott struck down by ACL injury, but the news is better for Cartwright

Matt Scott may have played his last game for North Queensland after the Cowboys co-captain was rubbed out for the rest of 2017 NRL season with a torn ACL.
Scott will undergo surgery after injuring his knee in Thursday night’s golden-point win over Brisbane.
The 31-year-old is off contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Newcastle.
Meanwhile, Penrith backrower Bryce Cartwright could play in Saturday’s NRL clash with Sydney Roosters after being cleared of a serious ankle injury.
It was feared Cartwright would miss a month after sustaining the knock in the Panthers’ 36-2 away win over Wests Tigers on Sunday.
But scans on Monday revealed the 22-year-old has bone bruising – a far less serious diagnosis than the initial expectations of a fracture.
The injury threatened to exacerbate a trying period for the talented forward, who has been under media scrutiny over an ex-partner’s claims following an abortion.
He left the field in the 15th minute on Sunday, ending the game on the bench in pain and sporting a moonboot.
Penrith coach Anthony Griffin initially feared Cartwright may have aggravated a previous injury.
“He’s got a plate in his leg from a previous broken ankle,” coach Anthony Griffin said on Sunday.
“He’s got a lot of pain over the top of that so the doctor wants to get it scanned. There’s a number of things it could be.
“He doesn’t know (how bad it is). He got a whack on it and it got to the point where he couldn’t play with it.”
Cartwright will be monitored by medical staff throughout the week as he attempts to regain fitness by Saturday for the Panthers’ clash with the undefeated Roosters at Pepper Stadium.
KingCowboy said | March 13th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Firstly, hope Matty is able to get back on the field next season, he has been one of our greatest. The boys just have to move on from this. Hard work can overcome any challenge. A couple of young forwards are going to have to step up and hopefully we can pick up another big popper before the June 30.
March 13th 2017 @ 2:07pm
Vincent Hugh said | March 13th 2017 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Theres not a lot available at the moment KC, perhaps we could convince the Storm to let McLean go early?
March 13th 2017 @ 2:17pm
KingCowboy said | March 13th 2017 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
Yer mate agree with McLean but that won’t happen. Maybe we try and bring Sims home from the UK. Coach Green knows what he is doing, he will come up with a great solution.
March 13th 2017 @ 2:27pm
Vincent Hugh said | March 13th 2017 @ 2:27pm | ! Report
Yeah I would highly doubt they would, was said tounge in cheek. The Storm need him this year as much as we do.
We do have a bunch of decent enough forwards in the QCup squads so one of them might bash down the door.
This week I have:
Ponga in for Coote
Bowen in for Winterstein
Fensom in for JT2
Asiata/Kaufusi in for Scott
Uele/Jensen on the Bench
I believe Hoare is out, he got concussed on the weekend.
March 13th 2017 @ 2:16pm
souvalis said | March 13th 2017 @ 2:16pm | ! Report
Because the cowboys would certainly be benevolent enough to do same if one of their players was signed a year early…absolutely no doubt about that.
March 13th 2017 @ 2:28pm
eagleJack said | March 13th 2017 @ 2:28pm | ! Report
Shocking news for Matt Scott, one of the true great blokes of the NRL. Really poor timing as well in relation to contract talks at this stage of his career. Not the easiest injury to come back from and he isn’t getting any younger. I’d say it would definitely impact him at the negotiating table.