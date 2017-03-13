Cowboy Scott struck down by ACL injury, but the news is better for Cartwright

Wade Graham leads the Sharks to an emphatic victory against the Raiders

Matt Scott may have played his last game for North Queensland after the Cowboys co-captain was rubbed out for the rest of 2017 NRL season with a torn ACL.

Scott will undergo surgery after injuring his knee in Thursday night’s golden-point win over Brisbane.

The 31-year-old is off contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Penrith backrower Bryce Cartwright could play in Saturday’s NRL clash with Sydney Roosters after being cleared of a serious ankle injury.

It was feared Cartwright would miss a month after sustaining the knock in the Panthers’ 36-2 away win over Wests Tigers on Sunday.

But scans on Monday revealed the 22-year-old has bone bruising – a far less serious diagnosis than the initial expectations of a fracture.

The injury threatened to exacerbate a trying period for the talented forward, who has been under media scrutiny over an ex-partner’s claims following an abortion.

He left the field in the 15th minute on Sunday, ending the game on the bench in pain and sporting a moonboot.

Penrith coach Anthony Griffin initially feared Cartwright may have aggravated a previous injury.

“He’s got a plate in his leg from a previous broken ankle,” coach Anthony Griffin said on Sunday.

“He’s got a lot of pain over the top of that so the doctor wants to get it scanned. There’s a number of things it could be.

“He doesn’t know (how bad it is). He got a whack on it and it got to the point where he couldn’t play with it.”

Cartwright will be monitored by medical staff throughout the week as he attempts to regain fitness by Saturday for the Panthers’ clash with the undefeated Roosters at Pepper Stadium.