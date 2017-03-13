Folau could be forced to shift back to fullback

Israel Folau is in danger of losing his role in the attacking front line despite delivering his most energetic display in months in the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby loss to the Sharks on Sunday.

Folau’s try-scoring double couldn’t save NSW from a 37-14 defeat in Durban and now coach Daryl Gibson says the entire backline is under review following the Waratahs’ first fruitless tour of South Africa in the 21-year history of the competition.

Returning home empty-handed – without even a bonus point – after heavy losses to the Lions and Sharks plus a shoulder injury to fullback Andrew Kellaway has prompted Gibson to undertake a total rethink ahead of the Tahs’ crunch match on Saturday night with Australian conference leaders, the Brumbies.

“We’re still looking at exactly what our best combinations are around that backline so at the moment everything’s up for review,” Gibson said.

Folau is averaging almost a try a game since Gibson switched Folau from fullback to outside centre in round eight last year.

And after enduring a lengthy try-scoring drought at international level, the dual John Eales Medallist has rediscovered his mojo in the midfield for the Waratahs this season, crossing three times in as many games.

But with Kellaway under a fitness cloud, Gibson may have little choice but to move his chief strike weapon back to No.15 against the Brumbies at Allianz Stadium.

“We’ve had a number of niggles and injuries so that may also force our hand there,” Gibson said.

“But it’s more looking at our effectiveness and are our combinations working and have we got our men in the right spots?

“(Against the Sharks) Israel had a goal to really get himself into the game and I think he handled the ball probably the most for a long time.

“So he’s really tried to get himself into the game so the real positive from that was that he was one of our best performers on the night.”

If Folau does revert to fullback, Rob Horne could shift from the wing to the centres.

Even Bryce Hegarty’s five-eighth spot is under threat despite his respectable performances deputising for Wallabies playmaker Bernard Foley, who remains “a day-by-day case” after missing the first three rounds with post-concussion syndrome.

Gibson said he hoped to have injured forwards Jed Holloway, Will Skelton and Ned Hanigan all back available for the Brumbies crunch match as Australia’s two most successful franchises strive to improve on ho-hum one-from-three starts.

“Brumbies-Waratahs; big fixture, particularly with where both teams are at and the points in the conference,” Gibson said.

“Any game against Australian competition is going to be crucial so we’re looking forward to being back on our own track and back at home and really putting together an excellent performance.”