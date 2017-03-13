Foley eyeing off Waratahs return in time for Brumbies clash

Bounce of the Gods sets up Folau

NSW five-eighth Bernard Foley expects to recover from lingering concussion symptoms in time for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash with the Brumbies.

Foley has missed the Waratahs’ opening three rounds of the season, flying home from South Africa last week to consult a neurologist for post-concussion syndrome after a head knock in pre-season.

He has been cleared of a serious head injury and is preparing to play against the Brumbies.

“That’s the plan,” Foley told Sky Sports Radio on Monday.

The Wallabies star said overcoming the injury has been difficult.

“It’s something I hadn’t had before – just sort of lingering symptoms after you’re training and just get a bit of headaches,” Foley said.

“It’s something that’s pretty unusual to me. I’ve seen a few specialists now and (I’m) trying to do everything to be right for this week.

“To have this frustration that’s lingered now for a number of weeks, it’s been frustrating.

“But it is what it is and it’s something you probably don’t want to play around with.”

His return will be a boost to the Waratahs, who finished their two-week tour of South Africa winless having conceded a combined 92 points in losses to the Lions and Sharks.

The Waratahs return home to Allianz Stadium to meet their Australian conference rivals from the ACT on Saturday with both teams desperate for victory with 1-2 win-loss records.

“Games like this weekend is a game that I reckon will kickstart the guys into form,” Foley said.

“I think we’ll really start seeing combinations start gelling. I think a tough tour of Africa can really galvanise guys together.”