What if we move the Melbourne Cup?

There has been suggestions that the Melbourne Cup Carnival be pushed back three weeks, apparently so as to get some breathing room from the AFL finals. This might be the case, but there appear to be other forces at work.

Firstly, although for different reasons, the VRC has lost two of its big sponsors.

Secondly, the Everest in Sydney will have an impact on the carnival.

Thirdly, it seems clear the Cup is now viewed in the context of a world race, and is an event that just happens to have a race at the centre of it. Shifting to later in the year would mean there is now a three-week gap between Breeder’s Cup day and the Melbourne Cup, which would allow the big-name international stables and jockeys to compete over the carnival.

Clearly this would affect the Spring Carnival in Sydney, although that would be not on the Victoria Racing Club’s radar.

The three-week gap in the calendar could change when the likes of the Golden Rose, Everest, Caulfield Guineans, Coolmore, Champions Stakes and the fillies series are held

It might allow the Australian Racing Club to avoid going head-to-head with the NRL. It may have a negative impact on Sandown Day, as it would be three weeks less for horses to spell prior to the Autumn Carnivals.

It would also have an impact on the Perth carnival, as it would be closer to their main racing days.

On balance, and I am normally a traditionalist, this idea has merit.