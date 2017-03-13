Past the post: Flemington and Rosehill wrap

Humidor got his deserved Group 1 win, Redkirk Warrior defied 100 years of history in the Newmarket, Heavens Above got some good luck (at last) and did the final lead ups to the Slipper make the picture clearer?

All that, and much more to be discussed.

Hell to heaven for Martin

It had been a tough couple of years for trainer Tim Martin. A horse rolled over the top of him, leaving the trainer with serious injuries and that, along with mental health issues, saw him temporarily take a break from the training caper.

The only horse that kept him in the business was Heavens Above and that faith was finally justified as she finally got some good luck to go her way and win her first major, the Coolmore Classic (1500m), albeit narrowly over a game game and the heavily backed Silent Sedition with Danish Twist roaring home in third.

That trio should dominate the Coolmore Legacy/Queen Of The Turf.

The talk after the race was the somewhat flat run of Omei Sword, but she was found to have bled in both nostrils, so an automatic three month ban for her.

Stable and connections just can’t get luck with her. She’s a Group 1 winner in waiting, but she’ll have to wait until the Spring.

Weir and lane again

This pair are coming to be one of the best trainer/jockey combs in racing right now, and that was confirmed in the Australian Cup (2000m) at Flemington where he came with a brilliant finish out in seemingly the inferior ground, and again laying in, to nail Jameka right near the peg.

Darren Weir didn’t put the blinkers on, which seemed so obvious to most, but he stated that he wants the horse to learn first before putting them on.

Jameka was brave as always, though seemingly having her chance from Bowman. Just beaten by a better horse on the day IMHO. The worry with Exospheric was that he was already looking for further. That was evident here.

They won’t beat him in the BMW if the stable decides to go that way. He will just be far too classy for them. The United States, considering the run he had, was disappointing.

Redkirk And Regan Defy History

100 years of history said that the Newmarket Handicap (1200m) winner could not have been won by a horse resuming from a break. Try telling the low flying Hayes/Dabernig stable that as they saddled up Redkirk Warrior, handled by Regan Bayliss, for one of the more dominant Newmarket wins in recent memory.

He sat up outside Star Turn and just looked to be bolting. When asked, he exploded and put the race to bed.

Another that was first up, Voodoo Lad, was outstanding in rushing home for second. Star Turn good in third…but Spieth? I’m not going to buy into the fact he was unlucky again.

Personally, I thought he had his chance today, but he just wasn’t good enough. His saving grace may be that he is better on a bending track. But for mine, no excuses.

The Flemington track?

Some say it played perfectly, others were saying red hot inside/leaders, myself included. What I will say is that in a couple of races, namely the second race and the Kewney, it was tempo related. But Stevie Wonder could see that horse near the rail and/or near the speed were advantaged. This makes the runs of Humidor and Zasorceress as outstanding. I’d be forgiving for anything that had to come wide.

The Golden Slipper

Very impressive win by the Hayes/Dabernig runner Tulip in the Magic Night. Had three wide cover for most of the trip. Peeled wider on the turn and looked to travel sweetly in the straight before McEvoy asked for the effort.

Did a bit wrong, but I loved her final 75m when she drew right away for a dominant win. She’s the only runner heading towards the Slipper. At least she has ticked the 1200m box at Rosehill, and she does appear to have room for improvement.

With the late scratchings, it looked a two horse race between Single Bullet and Ducimus in the Pago Pago (1200m), and that is how it exactly panned out with that pair dominating from the front and they cleared out to fight out the finish with Single Bullet getting the stride in near the peg.

Ducimus was game, but I think it’s all a bit too soon for him. Single Bullet has had the prep under the belt and does come into the Slipper with upside. He is a live threat in the race for sure.

Horses to follow/forgive

Cannyescent: Second up after a gut-busting first up win, worse ground, forgive.

Matty: Sweated up badly pre race. Ran his race in the mounting yard and behind the barriers.

Spectroscope: This Autumn might be too soon, but Epsom Handicap in the Spring looks perfect.

La Chica Rosa: Given the circumstances, she was very good. Look for her as a possible Percy Sykes/Sires/Champagne horse.

Danish Twist/Dixie Blossoms. Danish is back on track for the Coolmore Legacy. Dixie just had no luck from the gate.

Horses To Forget

Nurse Kitchen: An Oaks horse? Behave.

Tom Melbourne: Seriously?

Peter Robl: Only one winner since September.

Foxplay: Didn’t think she beat much. Visually spectacular, but look at the horses she beat. Nothing.

Dibayani: $4.60…chin yourself if you backed him.