 

Storm lock in Kenny Bromwich for another three years

Warren Barnsley

    Melbourne forward Kenny Bromwich has joined brother and captain-in-waiting Jesse in committing long-term to the NRL club.

    Less than a week after star prop Jesse signed a three-year contract extension, younger brother Kenny Bromwich has done the same.

    It ties the New Zealand representatives to the Storm at least until the end of the 2020 season.

    Joe Stimson, who made his NRL debut in Friday’s 26-10 win over the Warriors off the bench, has also re-signed for a further two years.

    Second-rower Kenny Bromwich, 25, has played 73 games since debuting for the Storm in 2013.

    “Kenny is an emerging leader at our club and the past 12 months have proven how integral he is to this team,” Melbourne football director Frank Ponissi said in a statement.

    The signings helped secure the club’s long-term future with the expected retirements of its NRL superstars Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater in coming years.

