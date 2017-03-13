Taylor defends Tigers’ halves after woeful loss to Penrith

Wade Graham leads the Sharks to an emphatic victory against the Raiders

Wests Tigers coach Jason Taylor has leapt to the defence of his young halves after a poor showing in Sunday’s 36-2 NRL loss to Penrith, backing them to bounce back next week.

Despite holding advantages in penalties, offloads, and even plays inside the 20-metre zone, the Tigers were held try-less for the first time in a year in their home-opener of 2017.

And it was highlighted by a disappointing performance from halves Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks, who looked a shadow of the duo that starred in a big win in round one over South Sydney.

Brooks in particular had a rough afternoon in Campbelltown, missing more than half his tackles and miscuing a number of kicks, including sending a kickoff into the crowd.

“The guys played behind a team today that was dominated, they’re the facts. I think that expectation out there is really high and it should be,” Taylor said of the 36-2 defeat.

“But all I’m saying is that I know they’ll bounce back next week.

“They’ve shown me they’re up to this standard and I’m really confident in both of them in regards to their futures and how they can lead this team as they continue to mature.”

Taylor said Moses proved in the back half of 2016 just how consistent a playmaker he could be, while Brooks struggled to make an impact because of injury.

But he is confident both players would redeem themselves against Canberra next Sunday.

“Form goes up and down. Both boys will say to you that wasn’t what we wanted today but they know how to get that right next week and they will,” Taylor said.

The off-contract Tigers coach also accepted blame for an interchange strategy that had been thrown out the window following the withdrawal of prop Tim Grant on game day.

Taylor said the veteran had been battling a flu in the lead-up to the match.

“We did try to drag a couple of our players out a bit longer than normal which in hindsight didn’t work out for us,” he said.

“But we made those decisions as a coaching group for the right reasons and thinking that it was the best way to go today but we don’t always get those right.”