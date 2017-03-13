The Windies need results, not excuses

So here we are again, another new coach and new support staff, and another goal set by the new set-up of automatically qualifying for the World Cup and another failed series.

When are we going to see some consistency? We know that the talent is there after an entertaining Super50 tournament and the Regional Four Day competition. Things are also looking positive in terms of the professionally prepared pitches helping in the development of youngsters by giving a proper gauge on ability and form.

I am sick of the excuses and perplexed by the series against England – I saw photos of players smiling in the changing room with the opposition after being whitewashed 3-0 made, and they made me cringe, as I’m sure past legends would have done.

It wouldn’t have been so bad had there been an effort in all three disciplines of the game throughout the English series; however, the batting was as rubbish as the fielding, and though the bowling was good, it was definitely not great.

The squad picked for the series was different, comprising a top order that lacked firepower and discipline. The number of players missing could have filled an entire team with reserves.

Two names that were greatly missed despite not in the greatest international form were Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo. While issues between the board and Darren Bravo are currently being sorted, the exclusion of Samuels, whose record in ODIs and experience would have been a blessing for a team lacking seniority, raises questions about the selection panel.

The likes of Alzarri Joseph and Rakheem Cornwall need to be nurtured as special talents, while Gayle, Bravo junior and Samuels need to return as soon as possible. We want to see strength in all forms of the game, not just one.