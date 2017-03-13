Tigers boss says there’s “no drug culture” despite Simona’s revelations

Wade Graham leads the Sharks to an emphatic victory against the Raiders

Wests Tigers maintain Tim Simona’s drug addiction doesn’t extend to other NRL players at the club after the disgraced centre confessed he was introduced to cocaine at mad Monday celebrations.

Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe has defended the club’s player welfare system despite Simona’s gambling and drug addictions, including regularly snorting cocaine, costing him his NRL career.

“I believe there is no drug culture at the Wests Tigers,” Pascoe said.

Simona told News Corp he first took cocaine on a mad Monday boat cruise three years ago, revealing he was around “six or seven” other people.

“He didn’t mention they were teammates,” Pasco said.

“I can’t speculate on what happened three years ago.

“I can only talk about what I have done in the last 18 months and the culture we’re trying to build now.”

In an interview published on Sunday, Simona said his habits spiralled out of control and was spending several thousands dollars of his $325,000-a-year salary every weekend on drugs and pokies machines.

Questions about how Simona slipped through the cracks of the club’s player welfare system have been raised after he was all but banned from the NRL for life on Friday.

His NRL player contract was terminated for placing bets on matches, including against his team winning and rival players to score.

Pascoe said the Tigers’ player welfare program was thorough, but could be circumnavigated if a player lied.

“The club is constantly speaking with players about their life outside football either through well-being, coaches or head of football and myself,” he said.

“If a player is dishonest in that engagement, it makes it challenging.

“As a club, we are always providing tools and education for the players to be able to be in a position to make the right decision every time.

“The reality is we can’t babysit them 24/7.”