Cordner shocked at Blues captaincy chatter

Ray Price, Steve Mortimer, Wayne Pearce, Peter Sterling, Brad Fittler, Andrew Johns and Boyd Cordner.

Even the Sydney Roosters co-captain has trouble fathoming his name being spoken in the same breath as some of NSW’s greatest but it is an honour that may await him in two months.

Along with Aaron Woods, Cordner is considered among the leading contenders to take over the NSW captaincy for the coming State of Origin series.

Should coach Laurie Daley decide to put the ‘C’ next to his name for the May 31 series opener in Brisbane, Cordner will join the likes of Johns, Sterling and Fittler in leading the Blues into battle.

He has already received endorsements from outgoing skipper Paul Gallen and Daley but is still taken aback by the prospect of joining such an illustrious club.

“It’s pretty humbling,” Cordner said. “As a kid or even now still, you just dream of playing State of Origin but to be thrown up to be captain, with the past players throwing up your name, you don’t really know how to feel.

“But it’s pretty exciting. It is round two so I won’t get too far ahead. Just pulling on that sky blue jersey is a dream in itself.”

At just 24, Cordner still has at least a decade still in front of him yet has already achieved so much.

He was part of the Roosters’ 2013 grand final win, has been a part of the Blues set-up for four Origin series, represented Australia and racked up more than 100 first-grade games.

He was this year handed the Roosters co-captaincy, sharing the duties with Jake Friend.

With the NRL season just two rounds old, he is not being driven by thoughts of skippering the Blues but it is something he hopes will fall his way.

“I’ve got to be playing good footy,” Cordner said.

“That’s what motivates me at the start of the year and then when it comes closer to Origin it becomes a bit clearer and you want to strive to play in that NSW team.”