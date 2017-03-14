Gold Coast Titans: Top ten players

The Gold Coast has had four attempts at setting up a premiership-winning team and all to date have failed.

Even though the Titans came into the comp in 2007, they have had limited success, but having said that they still have produced some great players and rebuild the careers of others.

Now as with all lists, my ‘one club per player’ rule will come into effect so Scott Prince and Mat Rogers will not feature on this list – they feature on the lists of other teams.

This was not an easy list to make. And before you get too excited, Jarryd Hayne isn’t here.

10. Mark Minichello

As a Titans original, he would come from the Roosters and be part of the first team with the Titans in 2007. He would go on to be the most capped player at the club with 173 games. He would score 32 tries while at the club and be selected for the NSW City squad for the City versus Country Origin game five times.

In 2015 he would leave the NRL for the English Super League.



9. William Zillman

Zilliman joined the Titans in 2009 and would go on to play 140 games for the club scoring 40 tries. In 2013 he would be awarded the Preston award for that season and in 2016 be named co-captain alongside Nathan Friend, he is currently injured with a leg injury.

8. Ashley Harrison

Joining the club in 2008 would start things off at lock, Harrison would go on to play 117 games for the club and score 12 tries. He would represent Queensland 15 times and play two games for the NRL All Stars.

7. David Mead

A try scoring machine mead would have the club record at 68 tries over his seven seasons at the club starting in 2010. Each season he would be the most tries for the club. In 2012 he was the first winner of the Preston award and after playing 147 games for the club Mead has moved on to play with the Brisbane Broncos, Mead has represented Papua New Guinea nine times and NSW Country, twice.

6. Nathan Friend

Friend came off the bench for the first game of the Titans against the Dragons in 2007. From his 2007 to 2011 stint for the club he would play 100 games scoring seven tries. In 2009 he would have the best year in the NRL winning the Best and Fairest Award for the club.

In 2012 he would leave the club for the Warriors but return for the 2016 season as a co-captain playing 21 games which would be he last.

5. Preston Campbell

Campbell started and finished his career on the Gold Coast. In 1998 he debuted for the Gold Chargers and only played one season before the club disbanded at the end of the 1998 season.

In 2007 he would return to the Gold Coast and mostly play at fullback. Over the course of his three years and the Titans he would play 103 games and score 15 tries. In 2008 he would win the Paul Broughton Medal for best and fairest.

Campbell was the man behind the Indigenous versus All Stars concept and played in the first match in 2010 and then retired. He would represent NSW Country three times.

In 2012 the club would name the Preston award after him.

4. Anthony Laffranchi

As a Titans original member he debuted for the club in 2007 and was co-winner of the Paul Broughton Medal for best and fairest player alongside Luke Bailey at 2007 season’s end. He would go on to play 102 games for the games and score 32 tries.

In 2008 he would represent Country in the City versus Country Origin match and be selected for man of the match. Due to this he was selected for NSW and scored a try on debut. In 2008 he was selected for the 24-man Australian squad and debut against New Zealand. He would represent NSW four times and have five Tests for Australia.

3. Nate Myles

Like most that play at the Titans he career was only short with four seasons played, but in those four years he would play 76 games and score three tries. In 2012 he would win the Dally M for the Second Rower of the Year and the Paul Broughton Medal for best and fairest for the club.

In 2013 he would be named co-captain beside Greg Bird and would captain side for three seasons. He would represent Queensland 31 times and in 2012 he would win the Wally Lewis award for man of the series. He would also represent Australia nine times.

2. Greg Bird

Bird came to the club in 2010 and played 129 games and scored 15 tries and 19 goals. In 2013 he was named co-captain and won the best and fairest award for the club. A leader on the field as apart of the go forward and plays for the club, a hard reliable man to turn to. He would represent NSW 18 times and play 17 Tests for Australia

1. Luke Bailey

Another original to the club, he debuted for the club in 2007 and was co-winner of the Paul Broughton Best and Fairest Award in 2007. He would win the award two more times in 2010 and 2011 also winning the Clubman of the Year award that same year. In 2014 he would win the Preston award.

His club games stands at 150 second only to Mark Michello and he has scored 13 tries. He had represented NSW 15 times and had four Tests for Australia. He is the best player to put on a Titans jersey as he always lead by example and was a inspiration to the younger players.

Do you agree with my list? Who is your favourite Titans player?

Next up the New Zealand Warriors.