Premature analysis of Super Rugby 2017’s balance of power

Early days, but surely some teams are already out of the title picture. In fact, it looks to me that only eleven teams are truly in this competition, with three of those (the Reds, the Highlanders, and the Waratahs) hanging on by the skin of their underpants.
First, let’s examine the credentials of the obvious contenders. The Crusaders and the Chiefs are representing each of New Zealand’s islands with aplomb. The Chiefs have scored thirty points a game against quality teams, come hard and low at the ruck, break the line ad nauseam, and are brutal on defence.
They seem to be on some sort of image redemption mission. Nobody really wants to play them.
The Crusaders are winning the best way: ugly. At the death. With cheeky malice. Almost inevitably. Can they improve? Yes! That’s the scary part. They are lineout menaces; with a hard pack and a joy in their rugby. But can they stay healthy, and do they have the depth needed?
Nobody will count the Hurricanes out; with their clever coaches, their slippery ability to play tight or loose and odd way of changing games in little five minute bursts of genius. The loss to their rivals will probably wake them up.
These Kiwi teams seem to stack up:
1. Chiefs
2. Crusaders
3. Hurricanes
From South Africa, the Lions, Stormers and Sharks return as the most likely candidates for surprise glory. The Stormers are throwing flatter passes, dropping fewer 50-50 balls, and scoring more tries (15 so far) and more attractive tries as a result of better-shaped support lines and greater enterprise, particularly from their halves. Their Bok locks are in top form.
The Cape side should get to five wins without a loss, but their acid test comes later, against New Zealand teams.
If anything, the Sharks have looked even more impressive. Had Patrick Lambie’s kick gone over in Brisbane, they would have had a perfect season at this point. They sport a harder-than-teak pack, an aggressive tackle technique, and uncompromising midfielders.
The Lions should be there, too, at the end, but the loss to the Jaguares exposed a few flaws. Also, the chop-and-change at 9 and 10 could be preventing a smooth flow.
I would stack these teams:
1. Sharks
2. Stormers
3. Lions
If I combined them with the Kiwi teams, I’d put them all below the Canes.
The Brumbies are in the mix, but unimpressively (a -1 point differential, the only team with a negative margin in the top eight). The Jaguares look more like a contender.
So, I would rank the top eight as follows:
1. Chiefs
2. Crusaders
3. Hurricanes
4. Sharks
5. Stormers
6. Lions
7. Jaguares
8. Brumbies
As for the three on the bubble?
1. Highlanders
2. Reds
3. Waratahs
What say you, Roarers? Have I gone off too early with my predictions or do I have the upcoming season all worked out?
March 14th 2017 @ 6:18am
biltongbek said | March 14th 2017 @ 6:18am | ! Report
Spoke to a big Lions supporter today and I asked him what happened over the weekend.
He said two things, firstly the referee was harsh on the Lions. That could just be a Lions supporter complaining.
But what made a lot of sense was when he said the Lions coach Johan Ackermann has made up his mind the trip to Argentina is a waste, so he will keep sending B teams and the trade off is better and fitter players for the rest of the season.
We’ll have to see.
March 14th 2017 @ 6:36am
Diggercane said | March 14th 2017 @ 6:36am | ! Report
That is interesting cheers BB.
I actually thought they had a few injuries and a couple of players had to attend an funeral and expecting a new child?
March 14th 2017 @ 7:04am
taylorman said | March 14th 2017 @ 7:04am | ! Report
I like that thinking Biltong. Lions can probably afford to build squad depth and it explained the loss to me.
Theyre in an easier group and hes probably done the maths and pencilled in the must win games and built some fat around that and nail a home series where if hes tries what he did last year he will have the players to handle it.
Lions are that good with this draw they can probably win this from home.
Its a good early season tactic when considering the AB injuries where theyre all going down like flies in the derbys.
March 14th 2017 @ 6:22am
biltongbek said | March 14th 2017 @ 6:22am | ! Report
Sharks managed to counter attack off the mistakes of the Waratahs, but apart from some good continuity of keeping the ball alive and in hand on a few occasions they still didn’t look in charge.
Waratahs were their own worst enemies.
March 14th 2017 @ 6:36am
Diggercane said | March 14th 2017 @ 6:36am | ! Report
Seems like you have nailed it to me Harry, cheers.
March 14th 2017 @ 6:38am
Blue Horned Mike said | March 14th 2017 @ 6:38am | ! Report
I wouldn’t count the Bulls out just yet. They have many home matches still to come.
March 14th 2017 @ 6:42am
Nicholas Bishop said | March 14th 2017 @ 6:42am | ! Report
A lot of nice thinking in there Harry… (surprise surprise!)
Bit I still feel the Lions will end up as the top side in SA, and also I cannot see the Brumbies finishing above the Reds this season in Australia.
March 14th 2017 @ 7:03am
Fionn said | March 14th 2017 @ 7:03am | ! Report
I think that the Canes are better than the Crusaders (goodness me have the Crusaders been lucky to win two of their games. That said, the good teams make their own luck).
I hope you’re right about the Brumbies finishing as the top Australian team! Fingers crossed.