Tell us: Who should replace Mitch Marsh?

This week, the Roar LIVE gang will be joined by former Australian Test bowler, Jason Krejza.

Australian players have been dropping like flies since their heartbreaking loss in Bengaluru and they face an enormous task to claim a historic series win.

We’re gonna be talking about the crucial third Test, so we found someone who’s actually played for his country in India to join the panel.

Jason famously had the figures of 8/215 on debut in India and we’ll be picking his brain about two burning issues:

1. Now that Mitch Marsh has departed the subcontinent, who should be his replacement?

2. With our backs firmly against the wall, can we still pull off one more win and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy?

As always, we want to know your thoughts, so get your answers in the comments and we’ll get to as many as possible.

Roar Live will be streamed Wednesday morning on The Roar’s Facebook page. It will also be available as a podcast on Soundcloud and iTunes.