Who’s set for a big 2017 after the JLT Community Series?

With the JLT Community Series done and dusted, the preseason’s nearly over, and all eyes are on Round 1.

For the best players in the competition, the series served to shake out the cobwebs, iron out the kinks, and get ready for the real season.

But for the lesser lights, the new recruits, and the club-hoppers looking for a fresh start, it has been a chance to put up their hand for selection in Round 1.

Here are six of those players who have put their very best foot forward in this year’s JLT Community Series.

Zak Jones (Sydney Swans)

Tom Mitchell’s departure in the off-season left a hole in Sydney’s midfield that most people expected would be filled by one (or both) of young superstars Isaac Heeney and Callum Mills.

But Jones outshone both with a spectacular pre-season, in which he made the transition from rebounding half-back with plenty of potential to out-and-out midfielder.

We knew about his line-breaking ability, speed and penetrating right boot, but his ball-winning ability has taken many by surprise.

In the Swans’ last practice match against St Kilda, on Sunday, Jones slotted into the midfield alongside regulars Josh Kennedy, Dan Hannebery and Luke Parker, and he duly impressed, racking up 26 possessions and looking composed with ball in hand.

Given the Swans looked to have pretty much their best 22 on display in that match, Jones may slot into the vacant spot in the midfield, and if he does, look out.

Tim Taranto (GWS Giants)

This kid is a dead-set gun. He’s tenacious, he’s determined, he’s got great skills and his game awareness is fantastic. If he was at 17 other clubs, he’d be a certainty to play Round 1, and at three or four, he’d probably be a first or second-choice midfielder.

Okay, I might be exaggerating on that last bit, but the ‘Tarantula’ has hardly put a foot wrong in his three games, and looks likely to line up for the Giants in their opening round clash with Adelaide in just under a fortnight.

The Giants’ power-packed midfield means he’ll most likely spend most of his time up forward, but is likely to get regular time in the centre square.

Heck, if Stephen Coniglio doesn’t recover from his ankle injury in time for Round 1, he might even get those midfield opportunities sooner than we think.

Braydon Preuss (North Melbourne Kangaroos)

Talk about your guys who don’t need much of the ball to have plenty of influence.

Preuss is the epitome of a North Melbourne footballer. He’s got as much polish as a rusty shed and all the subtlety of a brick through a window, but he throws his weight around and attacks every contest like it’s his last. He even got into a fight with Andrew Swallow in an intra-club game.

More than that, he has a presence up forward, which is something you can’t really say for fellow North tall Majak Daw at this stage.

Against the Giants last Friday, his midfielders regularly kicked it long in his direction, and even though he didn’t take many marks, Preuss always created a contest for the little men like Kayne Turner and Mitchell Hibberd to sweep up the crumbs at ground level.

North have shown a tendency in the past to play three key forwards, so watch out for Preuss to be strutting along in the Roos’ forward 50 alongside Ben Brown and Jarrad Waite come Round 1.

Zach Guthrie (Geelong Cats)

You can teach Mason Cox how to kick, you can beef Luke Ball up into a clearance machine, and you can turn Mike Pyke into a premiership-winning ruckman, but one thing you can’t teach is footy smarts. You either have them or you don’t, and mark my words, Zach Guthrie has them in spades.

Corey Enright’s retirement has created a vacuum that plenty of Cats are looking to fill, with former Blue Zach Tuohy and the returning Jackson Thurlow the frontrunners, but Guthrie has to be in the conversation, despite being on the rookie list at the moment.

He was super impressive in the Cats’ opening JLT game against Hawthorn, racking up 24 touches across half-back and even booting a nice goal for his troubles, but it’s his composure with ball in hand that has impressed.

However, he did hyperextend his knee in the last few minutes against Adelaide and as a result didn’t play in the final JLT game against Essendon, which probably puts a line through him as far as Round 1 goes. But he’s a near-certainty to be upgraded to the senior list in the likely event that Cory Gregson’s foot injury sees him placed on the long-term injury list, and the Cats do have a history of picking rookies in their team (think Tom Ruggles last year or Mark Blicavs in 2013).

Caleb Marchbank (Carlton Blues)

This guy really intrigues. As a Bulldogs fan, up until now I’ve known him as ‘the guy GWS picked up using the pick we gave them for Tom Boyd plus Ryan Griffen’, and he didn’t do anything in his first two years at the Giants to change that.

But Carlton’s insistence on playing Jacob Weitering up forward to combat their lack of goalkickers gives Marchbank an opportunity to slot in as the second tall behind Sam Rowe. He’s done everything right in the pre-season, impressing with his intercept marking in the backline, despite being constantly under siege.

Last year, Brendon Bolton regularly gave Weitering the ability to roam freely in the defensive half without an opponent to really stick to, and I’m predicting a similar role for Marchbank this year. He doesn’t have the power or size yet to become the number one key defender, so the Blues will still have to stick with Rowe, but look for Marchbank to slot into Carlton’s defensive system this year.

Jaeger O’Meara (Hawthorn Hawks)

If his body holds up, he’ll be a dead-set superstar.

I don’t really need to say anything more.