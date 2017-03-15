Arthur’s ‘Tummyache’ just as fierce as Bellamy’s ‘Bellyache’

Parramatta are the most Melbourne Storm-like team since, well, the Melbourne Storm.

The similarities are undeniable and part of it comes down to how much Parramatta’s coach, Brad Arthur, learnt from working in the Melbourne system under their coach, Craig Bellamy.

But just as significant is the fact Arthur was much like Bellamy to start with.

Bellamy is, of course, known as ‘Bellyache’ because he never appears satisfied with how well things are going and always seems to be wanting more.

He’s a favourite of the television networks because of his habit of going off like one of those old tuppenny bungers people of my vintage used to be able to buy for cracker night and then use to try to blow things (and each other, if the truth be known) up.

Well, the people at the Storm knew Arthur as ‘Tummyache’, like a junior Bellamy, because he was similarly prone to exploding.

Arthur makes for good TV quite regularly as well, when something happens in the game that he doesn’t like and he gets the big bug-eyes happening.

The big thing Bellamy and Arthur have in common is they drive a very hard bargain with their players and are very successful at getting them to buy in to what they want to do.

They train them very hard, looking for the same levels of commitment and discipline in preparation that they expect in games, and every player is the same.

There are no short-cuts allowed for the “big three” at Melbourne and it will be the same at the Eels as some of their best become get big names.

Some of them, like Corey Norman, are already obviously well on the way.

The main similarity in the style of play between Parramatta and the Storm is the relentless nature of it.

Melbourne have perfected their grinding approach, which has drilled so many teams into the dirt over the years, and now the Eels, who are finally getting some clean air in which to perform after year’s salary cap drama, are perfecting the same approach.

It is, of course, no coincidence that Melbourne invariably start the season well. They are so well prepared, so ready, while some other teams take time to get into gear.

Parramatta have won their first two games of the season based largely on their disciplined and relentless approach, and they will just keep getting better at it.

Naturally, there are differences in the way the Storm and the Eels play, in attack and defence. There are different types of players involved and the coaches have different ideas. But the essence of it all, in terms of sheer desire, is pretty much the same.

There are some other undeniable similarities between the Eels under Arthur and the Storm under Bellamy.

Last year, Arthur managed to get the players to remain competitive even after the club’s 12-point penalty for cheating the salary cap had ruined their chances of making the finals.

Bellamy did the same thing in the 2010 season, when the Storm ended up playing for no points after their own salary cap cheating episode.

It’s still early days, but Arthur appears to be successfully moulding Clint Gutherson into a genuine five-eighth. More than a decade ago, Bellamy, with the specialist coaching help of Matthew Johns, moulded Cooper Cronk into a genuine halfback.

Bellamy is renowned for picking up older forwards and getting a second wind out of them when others thought their time was up. Bryan Norrie and Jason Ryles are among the examples.

Arthur picked up Frank Pritchard, at 33, for this season and already he is getting good cameos out of him.

Billy Slater began his first-grade career on the wing for the Storm, before becoming a superstar at fullback. Another potential little champion, Bevan French, started on the wing for the Eels and is now showing great signs at fullback.

I love the way the Eels play. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re uncompromising and when the platform has been built they’ve got attacking guns like Norman, French and Semi Radradra to take advantage.

They’re a big threat in this year’s competition.