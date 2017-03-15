Bears takeover has Gold Coast on verge of drought-breaking re-brand

Taylor on Simona: Tim told me every time things were good

The Bears’ takeover bid has long-suffering Gold Coast fans daring to dream of a drought-breaking identity change, their first in almost ten years.

Jubilant fans erupted in celebration at the news of the potential $7 million takeover, with the region desperate to end a fruitless era of brand stability.

The news came as a shock to league pundits, with the Titans friendless as a genuine facelift chance in 2017, after being written off as too sustainable.

Despite this, those close to the club always maintained belief their current crop of woeful balance-sheets was enough to take them all the way.

This week’s reports have now elevated the belief that a fairytale sell-off is well within reach.

It’s been a long time between drinks for the Gold Coast region, with upheaval last tasted in 2007, upon the emergence of the Titans.

This followed a fairytale era of four remodels in ten years, a time in the region’s history fondly remembered as the game’s finest chameleon dynasty.

The area built a reputation as a hot spot for unemployed mascots and jersey trainspotters, eventually becoming known as league’s strongest brand for extinction.

However, the region has since struggled with the expectations that come with being the sport’s pre-eminent revolving door.

The disappointment has reached all-time highs in the Titans era, with the brand failing to live up to the hype with a gruelling decade of familiarity.

Over time, despite best-laid plans of poor recruitment, minimal community engagement, and rank financial management, the club’s stability has eroded the region’s hard-earned culture of transience.

Various managements attempted valiantly to restore past glories, with a number of strategies introduced to goad takeovers, ranging from failed building developments to Greg Bird.

But suitors remained at a distance, leading to the famous term that “waiting for the Titans to fold is like leaving the porch light on for Christopher Skase.”

However, following news of the Bears consortium’s top-secret takeover talks, the region is beginning to believe a return to the glory days is imminent.

Many see the Bears brand as a perfect fit for the area, chiefly for the fact that it doesn’t currently exist.

If the Gold Coast manages to meet terms and expunge the Titans, it will be a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for a region that just seven months ago was a strong, viable club in finals contention.