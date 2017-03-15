KREJZA: Usman Khawaja must play in the third Test

Is this the worst review ever? DRS for a clean bowled

Roar LIVE with Jason Krejza: Khawaja needs to play in the third Test

Usman Khawaja has more than earned his spot in the third Test.

That’s what former Australian Test and ODI bowler Jason Krejza told us on Roar LIVE this morning as the panel took on the selection dilemmas facing the side.

The spinner who famously took 12 wickets on debut in India said that Khawaja was “unlucky from the beginning” and “someone that deserves to be there”.

“He’s in form, he’s been one of Australia’s best batsmen over the past year, I don’t know why you wouldn’t pick him,” Krejza said.

Khawaja has scored a half-century or better in his past five Test matches and was controversially snubbed for the struggling Shaun Marsh.

It’s believed the selectors favoured Shaun Marsh’s ability to play spin on the subcontinent over Khawaja’s red-hot form.

He’s up against a couple of other possible contenders.

Glenn Maxwell’s ability to change the face of a game in an hour is a tantalising prospect for selectors, while Marcus Stonis has been flown over as a possible replacement.

He’s been struggling at Shield level this season with an average of 18, but his outstanding ODI form has rocketed him into contention.

With the crucial third Test starting tomorrow and the pitch looking like a minefield, the selector’s decision could prove telling.

WATCH the clip in the player above, and let us know in the comments who you think should replace Mitch Marsh in the third Test.