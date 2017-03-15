Milford needs consistency before Maroon: Cam Smith

Taylor on Simona: Tim told me every time things were good

A State of Origin audition looms for Anthony Milford in Thursday night’s NRL clash in Melbourne after Storm skipper Cameron Smith urged the Brisbane half to show more consistency to be considered for Queensland.

Maroons skipper Smith said Milford and Broncos halves partner Ben Hunt should be considered next in line for Queensland, behind the current pairing of veterans Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk.

However, Smith said he would be looking for Milford to ditch his hot and cold NRL form and show he was worthy of donning the Maroon jersey.

“I would like to see Anthony Milford try and make his game a bit more complete and play some quality football week in, week out,” Smith told Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“You see some brilliance from him for a couple of weeks in a row and then he drops off the boil.

“If he can do that (be more consistent) I think a representative jersey is pretty close for him.”

It may be the shot in the arm the Brisbane halves need in the wake of their extra-time loss to North Queensland on Friday.

Their ability to step up in clutch plays was questioned after Milford missed two extra-time field goal attempts and Hunt failed to volunteer for any.

But if they inspire an upset in Melbourne on Thursday night, it seems Smith will only have himself to blame after his glowing endorsement.

The Storm leader said Hunt and Milford still topped Queensland’s envious halves depth with Thurston and Cronk nearing the end of their glorious careers.

Champion playmaker Thurston – who has played 36 successive Origins – looks set to step away from rep footy next year.

Halfback Cronk – a 19 Origin veteran – hasn’t made a call on his rep future but is 34 this year and has two seasons left on his current Melbourne deal.

“We have been lucky with those two guys for such a long time to stay injury free,” Smith said of Cronk and Thurston.

“We are very fortunate to have some quality halves at the moment – the two guys at Brisbane are playing quite well.

“And (Melbourne teammate) Cameron Munster has played halves all his juniors, he’s only slotted into fullback the last two years for (injured) Billy Slater.

“There are numerous guys you could put there.”