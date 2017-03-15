Record-breaking Queensland keeper Hartley calls it a day

Is this the worst review ever? DRS for a clean bowled

Queensland wicketkeeper Chris Hartley will retire with a list of achievements most players can only dream of – the opportunity to play for Australia the only notable omission.

The Bulls’ Sheffield match against table-topping Victoria in Brisbane starting Thursday could be his last if the third-placed side fails to make the final.

It will be his 131st first-class cap for Queensland after making his debut 14 years ago.

Hartley will retire at the end of the season with the most dismissals for a wicketkeeper in Sheffield Shield history (532 catches and 15 stumpings) after overtaking Victoria’s Darren Berry this season.

He never played for Australia in any format as players including Adam Gilchrist, Brad Haddin, Tim Paine, Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill were selected ahead of him.

He has the second-most runs for a wicketkeeper in Sheffield Shield behind NSW’s Haddin, scoring 5963 runs at an average of 34.44 with 10 centuries.

Hartley, who will captain Queensland on Thursday, said there was unfinished business this year.

“There will be some emotion I guess when it is all done and dusted but for now it is focusing on what we have left to achieve,” Hartley said.

“I don’t imagine there will be any talk from the players about sending me out a winner.

“We want to play our best cricket as a team so anything like that can be talked about later over a beer when the game’s done.”

Queensland will be boosted by the return of master blaster Chris Lynn to their line-up.

But even if they defeat the Bushrangers, they must rely on other results going their way to jump from third spot on the congested Shield table.

NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia are separated by just 6.35 points on the Shield table ahead of the regular season finale.