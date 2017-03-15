Seton Hall and three other teams to watch in the 2017 NCAA

Seton Hall have been competitive all season in a tough Big East conference, showing they can last the distance and close out tough games, winning twice in overtime – against Georgetown and tournament-bound Providence in early February.

The Pirates have lost just twice since mid-February, beating a tough Creighton team ranked #20 at the time and a scrappy Butler team, who enters the tournament seeded fourth.

Their only two losses in that time came from Villanova, by whom they were beaten with eight seconds to go on a remarkable put back by Naismith Player of the Year contender Josh Hart.

The Pirates are more than capable of putting together a strong.

Princeton Tigers

Princeton enters the tournament with a 23-6 record and the first ever Ivy League Champions championship, after winning the regular season title, beating out good Harvard and Yale teams with a 14-0 conference record.

The Tigers haven’t lost since December 20, winning 19 straight to enter the tournament with one of the best streaks in the field.

You can’t argue with that form and the five seed Notre Dame will certainly have a tough challenge on their hand, as the Tigers won’t go away quietly.

Northwestern

Everybody loves a feel-good story and college basketball is never short of a tale, with Northwestern the best this year.

Northwestern have never played in the end-of-season tournament, making the Wildcats the only team from a Power Five conference to never have made it to the Big Dance.

The Cats go in as an eight seed against an inconsistent Vanderbilt, after a loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten conference championships, however the loss shouldn’t be too much of a confidence hit for Northwestern, and they will have the entire city of Chicago cheering them on in their first ever NCAA tournament.

Arizona

A 16-2 record in a very good Pac-12 conference, which also contains top-ten ranked teams UCLA and Oregon, bodes well for the Wildcats’ chances of making a deep run for national championship.

The Wildcats took out the Pac-12 Championship with convincing wins over Colorado and a superstar UCLA team, ultimately edging Oregon in a nailbiter in Las Vegas.

The Cats will have to go through one seed Gonzaga to get to the Final Four, which is set to be one of the games of the year.