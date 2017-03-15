Tahs and Brumbies to face off for new Dan Vickerman Cup

Cutting an Australian team would be chaotic for the players

Saturday’s Super Rugby clash between the NSW Waratahs and Brumbies will carry added significance this year, with the introduction of the Dan Vickerman Cup.

A well respected and much loved player of both the Waratahs and the Brumbies, the clubs wanted to honour the former Wallabies star, who died at the age of 37 last month.

NSW Rugby chief executive Andrew Hore said the Dan Vickerman Cup would add further weight to what is already expected to be a tough battle between the sides at Allianz Stadium.

“Dan was one of those teammates who was admired by all that knew him and I know both sides will be wanting to take home the Dan Vickerman Cup,” Hore said.

“It is another way for the rugby community to recognise Dan’s contribution to rugby.

“The clash between the Tahs and Brumbies is always a feature on the Super Rugby calendar and we are looking forward to hosting them on our turf in what we expect to be a very physical match up.”

Brumbies boss Michael Thomson echoed Hore’s sentiments.

“The Brumbies against the Waratahs is always one of the highlights of the season and the conception of the Dan Vickerman Cup will only add to the spectacle,” Thomson said.

“There have been several epic clashes between the clubs down the years and the rivalry has built into a healthy respect.

“Dan was an instrumental figure at both teams and the introduction of this trophy is a fine way to honour his memory.”