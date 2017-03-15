Where to for Lukaku?

Castro draws first blood for Perth but Berisha brilliance gives Melbourne the lead

Romelu Lukaku has made headlines by reportedly turning down a new contract with Everton worth £140,000 per week.

This development comes after his agent, Mino Raiola, said that the extension was “99.9 per cent agreed.”

It leaves Ronald Koeman scrambling, as a number of suitors will surely be lining up to sign the Belgian, who has just over two years left on his current deal.

The 23-year-old has scored 19 goals this season, and is currently tied in the race for the Golden Boot with Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

But speaking last March, the Belgian made no secret that Champions League football was a dream of his and that he could not wait forever to play in the elite competition.

“I have been playing since I was 16 and never had a taste of the Champions League,” he said.

“It is going to be seven years. You think about it – is it going to happen?”

Manchester United and Chelsea are strong favourites to sign Lukaku, but Everton will be expecting a hefty fee for the transfer. The price tag on his head was last reported at £60 million.

While it’s certainly quite the price to pay, if Lukaku’s current form is any indication, the youngster will be scoring goals wherever he plays for quite some time.

In just his second season in the Premier League he scored 17 goals in 35 appearances, quite the feat for a then 18-year-old.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic sure to move on from United within the next two years, Lukaku would fit into the squad seamlessly. While he doesn’t possess quite the same arrogance, the 6’3″ striker is deadly in the air and lethal with the ball at his feet.

If he does end up at United, it will be interesting to see how his relationship with Jose Mourinho develops moving forward.

Chelsea meanwhile will be expected to pay nearly double what they sold Lukaku for back in July 2014.

The exorbitant price tag easily trumps Everton’s record-breaking fee of nearly £36 million, but Chelsea have shown time and again that they’re willing to spend money to win trophies.

Additionally, Lukaku fits the Chelsea style of play, as he possesses almost the same like-for-like qualities as incumbent striker Diego Costa. His strength on the ball makes him especially deadly, but there’s no doubting his ability to finish, with his 64 per cent shot accuracy the highest in the Premier League among strikers who have taken 45 shots or more.