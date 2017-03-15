Wests Tigers skipper Aaron Woods puts his signature where his coach is

Jennings' incredible through the legs try assist

Off-contract Wests Tigers captain Aaron Woods says he won’t sign another contract until his NRL club decides coach Jason Taylor’s future.

And the damaging prop says fellow members of the Wests Tigers’ “big four” – Mitchell Moses, Luke Brooks and James Tedesco – feel the same way.

Woods dismissed speculation that off-contract mentor Taylor was under pressure in the wake of their 36-2 round-two thrashing at the hands of Penrith.

However, the NSW Origin enforcer admitted he would not put pen to paper until Wests Tigers revealed their future coaching plans.

“You want to know who is in control in the future,” Woods told Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“It’s a big contract. I am 26 (years old) now.

“Hopefully it will be a long term contract and you want to know that the club is going to be in good hands.”

Woods’ manager is reportedly negotiating a four-year contract that would all but guarantee the popular leader remains a Tiger for life.

Woods said the Wests Tigers’ coaching position would be a key factor in their talks.

“Of course it will, definitely,” he said.

“Because we want to know if the club is going to re-sign JT or look in a different direction.

“We are not sure what they are going to do.”

Woods said off-contract stars and fellow Balmain juniors Brooks, Moses and Tedesco had the same attitude.

“All four of us (think the same). You have to have a bit of direction on where the club is going,” he said.

“They want all four of us to sign but at the same time you want to know who is going to be the head coach.

“You don’t want to waste three or four years of footy and not be happy (under a coach you don’t like).”

Taylor started the season under pressure to return the Tigers to finals football for the first time in five years.

The scrutiny only intensified after the second-round thumping.

But Woods couldn’t understand why the spotlight was on Taylor so early in the year.

“It’s round two and they are already talking about coaches under pressure,” he said.

“The first five, six rounds you don’t know what you are going to get from a team – you can be real inconsistent.”