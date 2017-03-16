Billy The Kid should just ride off into the sunset

He’s back! The Kid has ridden his horse back from that dangerous injury-enforced sunset. And here we are, hoping the layoff hasn’t slowed Billy Slater down too much. Is it too much to hope for, though?

The nippy 33-year-old deserves another crack, no doubt. His sublime ability over the past decade puts him in the rarest of NRL company.

But running the ball from the back has already taken its toll. And let’s be fair, the Broncos know that.

There can be no question as to the tactics the Broncos should utilise tonight: Kick it to Billy. And again. And once more. Pepper him, take away any confidence, and hammer him every time he aims to break through our line.

And what of his successor, Cameron Munster? A planned move, but an intimidating positional transition to five-eighth. Over the past season or so, Munster has done an incredible job of filling The Kid’s jockey-sized shoes and now, against one of the competition’s heavyweights, he needs to click with the awesome Storm spine.

Will Billy cruise in class tonight, as we all hope, or has he already been replaced? Will he cause disruption to the Storm just as Jarryd Hayne has to the once giant-killing Titans?

Here’s hoping we have one more season of Slater slinging the pill around the park and slicing the defence to shreds.