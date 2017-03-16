Billy The Kid should just ride off into the sunset

He’s back! The Kid has ridden his horse back from that dangerous injury-enforced sunset. And here we are, hoping the layoff hasn’t slowed Billy Slater down too much. Is it too much to hope for, though?
The nippy 33-year-old deserves another crack, no doubt. His sublime ability over the past decade puts him in the rarest of NRL company.
But running the ball from the back has already taken its toll. And let’s be fair, the Broncos know that.
There can be no question as to the tactics the Broncos should utilise tonight: Kick it to Billy. And again. And once more. Pepper him, take away any confidence, and hammer him every time he aims to break through our line.
And what of his successor, Cameron Munster? A planned move, but an intimidating positional transition to five-eighth. Over the past season or so, Munster has done an incredible job of filling The Kid’s jockey-sized shoes and now, against one of the competition’s heavyweights, he needs to click with the awesome Storm spine.
Will Billy cruise in class tonight, as we all hope, or has he already been replaced? Will he cause disruption to the Storm just as Jarryd Hayne has to the once giant-killing Titans?
Here’s hoping we have one more season of Slater slinging the pill around the park and slicing the defence to shreds.
March 16th 2017 @ 3:20pm
Joe said | March 16th 2017 @ 3:20pm | ! Report
Hoping Billy will be back for the whole season and not just tonight. From all accounts he has done everything possible to be sure he is right for this game. He is the ultimate professional and although he won’t be back to his best I am expecting that he will still make a major difference to this Storm side from the get go. If he make it through this game I’m tipping he’ll be back to his best before Origin begins giving the Qld coach a nice headache for the No 1 position.
March 16th 2017 @ 3:27pm
El Camel said | March 16th 2017 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
Joe I hope you are 100% right! Player’s like him are once in a generation, the longer we have him the better! And no better sight than seeing him in the QLD #1, with Boyd on the wing and Inglis ‘centre’- stage. Just can’t help but feel a little trepidation of the thought another breakdown. It’s always much more difficult seeing a player retire due to injury, or worse still, a lack of form. Let’s hope this season he gets to do it of his own accord.
March 16th 2017 @ 3:52pm
jamesb said | March 16th 2017 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
I like to see older players stick around. Sometimes what happens is clubs get rid of the older players and replace them with the “next big thing”. Couple of examples: The Dogs replaced Ennis with Lichaa and the Roosters replaced Maloney with Hastings. And as you can see, the Sharks did benefit immensely.
I hope Billy sticks around for a little while
March 16th 2017 @ 4:16pm
The Barry said | March 16th 2017 @ 4:16pm | ! Report
Can’t wait to see Slater back tonight.
I rate him the best fullback I’ve ever seen – by a fair way too.
In the early 2000s (maybe 04?) I went to a Dogs v Storm semi at the SFS. Dogs won. After the game my mates six year old son saw his favourite player leaving the ground for the bus and called out to him from 20 metres away on the other side of a fence.
Slater had just played on a losing side and could have kept walking. Instead he came over and had a chat to the young bloke and was really nice to the rest of us despite a few of us wearing Bulldogs jersey.
It was all class and very genuine. I’ve followed him since.
Regardless what happens congrats to him for coming back from two potentially career ending injuries. I’d love to see him get another couple of seasons in.
March 16th 2017 @ 4:44pm
Jimmmy said | March 16th 2017 @ 4:44pm | ! Report
That’s a good story TB. Billy is as cocky and arrogant as they come when he’s on the field. It’s that uncompromising competetive spirit that so many top players have. Off the field though he is a genuinely good bloke. I met him several years ago at a luncheon in Brissy. It was full of NRL stars .Billy was the the friendliest and certainly the most popular by a mile. He is one of the greatest athletes our gamrpe has produced. I wish him a successful return.