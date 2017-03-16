Disappointing Dogs face woeful Warriors with necks on the line

This Friday’s NRL match at ‘The Glasshouse’ in Dunedin is a must-win contest for both the New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs –and their coaches.

Stephen Kearney needs to dispel the anxiety that is rising among supporters, who have witnessed two ordinary performances to start the season.

Last week against the Storm, the Warriors forwards were full of endeavour, producing the third-best carrying stats in the round, but they lacked the finish, organisation or nous as to when to offload.

Behind this pack, Shaun Johnson was at his disorganised best, wasting good ball with aimless kicks, while his crossfield running frequently crowded his attacking backs’ space.

Kearney seems to have selected a better side this week, with experience among the forwards. The return of Manu Vatuvei is a huge bonus and the backs around him will surely lift. The unique indoor venue should also offer Johnson every opportunity to demonstrate his skills.

As for the Dogs, Des Hasler’s contract negotiations appear to have stalled after his side started the season with two losses. However last week they performed superbly against the side many are now tipping to win the competition, and with a more accurate goal kicker they may have pulled off an upset.

Their pack is strong and they will look to hit the Warriors with everything before unleashing the Morris brothers and Brenko Lee.

Moses Mbye has been below par but has a ringing endorsement from none other than Johnathan Thurston and may use this match to hit top form.