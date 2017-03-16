Flemington quaddie preview: Saturday, March 18th

Racing comes to us this week from Flemington with a solid card of racing supporting the big Sydney meeting. As usual I will be going through the early quaddie and the regular (late) quaddie, so lets get stuck into it!

Early Quaddie

First Leg – VRC Thanks Greg Miles Trophy (1400m)

Pretty keen on just the two runners here I think they will be fighting out the finish.

3 Theanswermyfriend won two starts back at Sandown quite impressively before narrowly missing out on a start in the Guineas so they ran him here in a 3YO handicap instead where he finished a narrow second to Mr Sneaky which was a good run and looks tough to beat.

7 Bastille is untapped here and has had the two starts for two wins he easily won his maiden he then stepped up to midweek company at Sandown and won easily again, looks promising.

Suggestions: 3-7



Second Leg – Baden Racing Trophy (1100m)

The second leg is a bit tougher but here we go.

1 Sword Of Light resumed with a handy 3rd at this track and distance behind Missrock and Invincible Heart, has won second up before and looks suited here.

2 Brugal Reward is at silly odds after winning her last couple both at Moonee Valley and in good races including a last start Group 3 win, hasn’t seen the track before but is worth including.

3 Hear The Chant hit the line nicely first up behind Brugal Reward, has won second up in the past and does have some talent so it is right in this.

5 Kentucky Miss resumed in Sydney in a tough race behind English finishing second last, hasn’t won second up but has won at the track and distance which is a huge tick.

6 Merriest is resuming here and has shown talent in the past, has jumped out well prior to this and is a winner first up.

7 Leotie is first up her and does have her fair share of talent and problems, is a winner first up and has been working well.

Suggestions: 1-2-3-5-6-7



Third Leg – TBV Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes (1200m)

Our third leg sees some two-year-olds in action here.

1 Arctic Angel comes back here after a trip to Sydney which saw her finish third behind One More Honey, Teaspoon ran 3rd in that race who contests the Golden Slipper on Saturday.

2 Time Awaits comes back here after winning a listed race in Adelaide defeating Spoils who has some talent.

3 Ploverset got back here at her only start and rushed home late to defeat stablemate Madeenaty who has talent and runs in a Golden Slipper this Saturday, looks like 1200 meters will suit.

4 Garrard has a second to Catchy and a second to Houtzen on her resume before breaking her maiden last start in nice fashion at Bendigo, 1200 meters should suit her.

6 Justice Glory fought on well at Sandown to win over 1200 meters defeating Undoubtable Miss who came out on Monday in Adelaide to win a nice 2YO race. 8 Shoals won impressively at her only start at Seymour.

Suggestions: 1-2-3-4-6-8

Last Leg – Blamey Stakes (1600m)

One of the features of the day concludes our last leg.

1 Black Heart Bart is fourth up here to 1600 meters which is a big tick has won his last couple and looks hard to beat.

3 Her Or She I’m including for value, he is going well and won first up over 1400 meters beating Hooked, gets to this distance second up which also suits, won this race last year and will go close again.

6 Tosen Stardom (if it runs here) it can also go close, he went down narrowly to Black Heart Bart last start and can improve here second up over the mile.

Suggestions 1-3-6 (1 if you want go short)

Regular (Late Quaddie)

First Leg – New York Racing Association Grand Handicap (2000m)

Keen on just the one runner here.

1 Hursley was a good think beaten last week and should have won but was narrowly beaten by Aloft, has to carry a big weight but I think he has the talent to cover this field.

Suggestions: 1

Second Leg – York Racecourse Grand Handicap (1200m)

3 Boomwa has trialed well coming into this and does have his share of talent, hasn’t won for awhile but is right in the mix here.

4 Rich Charm is a last start Caulfield winner and comes into this off a freshen up and has won at this track before and also has a third to Spieth here which is very handy form!

6 Big Effort comes over from Adelaide after winning his last couple quite nicely, can make the step up here.

10 Chateau Cheval has been running well and finally broke through for a win last start after a string of second placings, she won at Sandown defeating impressive last start winner Handsome Thief which is good form for this.

11 Verstappen impressed first up and closed late at Moonee Valley finishing second to Tigidig Tigidig, has the talent to fire second up!

Suggestions: 3-4-6-10-11

Third Leg – Goodwood Racecourse March Stakes (1400m)

2 Foundation looks a nice import for the Lindsay Park team, is first up here and looks well short of his best distance but could surprise on talent alone.

3 Jacquinot Bay another one here for the Lindsay Park team who is first up here after a nice spell, has won at the track, distance and has won first up so another one that could surprise at good odds.

4 Entirely Platinum is first up here off a nice spell, has won first up in the past and does have the talent to win a race like this again another one who could surprise.

5 Hazzabeel resumed and hit the line nicely behind Stellar Collision and not beaten all that far in a handy race at Cranbourne, his second up form his very good with three wins from five starts.

6 Hellova Street comes to Melbourne after winning back to back listed races in Tasmania in his last two starts defeating a few smart horses over there, has had a freshen up but should be primed for this.

9 Zebrinz won here two starts back defeating a few handy horses in a nice handicap race he then stepped up to Group 3 company where he ran 3rd to He Or She here and wasn’t beaten that far.

12 Stellar Collision won well at Cranbourne last start in the Apache Cat Classic, steps up to 1400 meters here which he hasn’t done before but it shouldn’t be a worry for him.

Suggestions: 2-3-4-5-6-9-12



Last Leg – The Curragh Grand Handicap (1600m)

2 Rezak has strung two wins together and is silly odds here, have him in the mix, he has got up by the barest of margins his last couple but behind him last start he had Zasorceress who just got beaten last week and Lips Areios who came out and won next start.

3 War Legend won well first up defeating some handy horses and out to the 1600 meters is a tick and has won second up which is another tick.

6 Atlantic City won well last start stepping up to the 1400 meters in BM84 company, has failed at this trip before but is quite capable of being in the finish.

7 Portman looks the hardest to beat here, has Ben Allen on getting the claim so that helps, last start he was second to Show A Star by half a length, he could have won that race but just couldn’t run Show A Star down prior to that he won well here.

9 Strike Force is a pretty consistent horse as of late won at Moonee Valley two starts back before doing plenty of work last start and narrowly going down to Miss Sydney, the mile suits again here.

13 I Boogi has won his last couple since stepping up to a mile and looks in the mix again after being quite costly for punters, this suits him again here and can figure in the finish.

14 Stormsabrewing does a lot wrong but when things go her way she looks to have plenty a talent with a lightweight she can figure in the finish, last start she came back to the 1400 meters at Wangaratta finishing third behind Exacting on that occasion she got out wide and warmed up late hitting the line nicely, prior to that she won well at Sandown defeating handy horse in Tyhpoon Monaco.

15 Lost Command steps up to the 1600 here after winning well last start at Seymour, the step up to 1600 meters looks ideal for her.

Suggestions: 2-3-6-7-9-13-14-15