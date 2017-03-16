Foley to make return from concussion against Brumbies

Kiwi enforcer Ma'a Nonu at it again with the shoulder charge

Shocking scenes as French Rugby all in brawl spills over sideline

Bernard Foley has been named to make his long-awaited comeback as the NSW Waratahs brace for on Saturday night’s torrid Super Rugby showdown with the Brumbies.

The Wallabies’ five-eighth hasn’t played since being concussed in a pre-season trial and must prove his fitness at Friday’s captain’s run before being cleared to return for the vital round-four derby in Sydney.

“We’ll monitor him overnight and confirm him in the morning. If he’s symptom-free, then he’ll play,” Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said on Thursday.

“He obviously trained on Tuesday, fully, no problems, and again today. So that’s a positive.”

After two heavy defeats in South Africa, Gibson had threatened a full review of his backline – but has opted to give his charges another chance, though Foley’s expected return will force Bryce Hegarty back to the bench.

“I want to give the backline that opportunity to prove itself again,” the coach said.

“I think the re-introduction of Foley will give that combination a chance of clicking.”

Sydney’s big wet has Gibson believing the match will be won up front – and that suits prop Sekope Kepu just fine.

“There’s a lot at stake, too,” said Kepu, who will become only the 10th player to make 100 appearances for the Waratahs and plans on marking the milestone in style.

“You want to look at it as just another game. You want to prepare exactly the same and not get carried away with anything, but it’s nice. It’s a humbling experience.

“You grow up and the ultimate dream was to play rugby as a professional sport full-time.

“I still remember coming over (from New Zealand) and walking in through these corridors and seeing guys that I watched growing up – the Lote Tuqiris, the Phil Waughs, Dan Vickerman, Tatafu (Polota-Nau), it was just like a very overwhelming experience.

“But to be here for a long time is a massive, massive privilege and something I never want to take for granted.”

Kepu said the introduction of the Dan Vickerman Cup, following the former Waratah and Brumby’s death last month at just 37, would add extra meaning to an already spicy fixture between Australian rugby’s two fiercest rivals.

“He’s a man of great aura,” Kepu said.

“He’s a man of perfection and no one that you really wanted to cross.

“He was a man of passion so we want to bring that out. We’ll be giving everything in memory of him to do him proud.”

Waratahs captain Michael Hooper and halfback Nick Phipps will also be celebrating 100 Super Rugby games, though not all with NSW like Kepu, while the hosts also welcome back the return of powerhouse No.8 Jed Holloway.

Holloway hasn’t played for 10 months since requiring shoulder surgery and Gibson says he’s shed 4kg.

“He’s certainly slimmed down. He was around 118, now down to 114,” Gibson said.

“Athletically, he’s looking good. So hopefully now, he can piece together consistent game time.”

Waratahs: Andrew Kellaway, Reece Robinson, Israel Folau, Irae Simone, Rob Horne, Bernard Foley or Bryce Hegarty, Nick Phipps, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper (capt), Jack Dempsey, Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Hugh Roach, Paddy Ryan, David Lolohea, David McDuling, Ned Hanigan, Michael Wells, Jake Gordon, Bryce Hegarty or David Horwitz.