Gidley to wear camera in Super League

Kurt Gidley will become the first rugby league player to wear a playercam when Warrington take on Leigh in the UK Super League.

The Wolves fullback will wear the camera within a vest and footage will be used by Sky Sports during the game.

“The camera is very small and flat to the chest, sitting behind a small hole in his jersey,” the broadcaster said.

“It has been produced by First Vision who have created similar cameras for sports such as ice hockey and basketball.”

In-game microphones have been used by BBC Sport during its Challenge Cup coverage but Gidley will go a step further, subject to final health and safety checks.

Sky Sports head of rugby league Neville Smith said: “It is a big moment for both Sky and the RFL to be trialling playercam for the very first time.

“We are constantly working to deliver the very best coverage for our viewers and playercam will bring a brand new angle to our broadcast by showing the game from a player’s perspective.

“The RFL and Warrington Wolves have been hugely supportive in pushing the innovation through and creating a first for rugby league.”