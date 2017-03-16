Smith clears Handscomb for DRS brainfade drama: ‘My mistake’

Australia has been unfairly criticised for training in th UAE ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series. (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

Young gun Peter Handscomb has moved on and apologised to Australia skipper Steve Smith for his role in a controversial incident that marred the second Test.

Handscomb told Smith to look to the visitors’ support staff for advice on whether to review an lbw verdict, which came when the game was in the balance in Bangalore.

Smith obliged, breaking the laws of the game and infuriating counterpart Virat Kohli. Kohli unleashed on Australia in a post-match tirade, saying they’d used the illegal tactic throughout the match.

Tensions have continued to bubble since.

Kohli and Smith will meet with match referee Richie Richardson on Thursday morning, trying to restore order before the third Test starts that day.

Smith says Handscomb hasn’t been dwelling on the saga.

“He came up and sort of apologised to me, but in all respect it was on me,” Smith said.

“It was my mistake and my brain fade.

“He’s fine. He’s enjoying being here in India … he’s really keen to score some big runs.”

Handscomb excelled in Australia during the past summer, crafting two tons after making his debut as part of an overhaul of the XI.

The 25-year-old has fallen for 22, 19, 16 and 24 in the ongoing series.

“He’s looked pretty good without going on to make a score for us,” Smith said.

“He’s had some good plans in place .. I think he’s looked quite comfortable a lot of the time he’s been out in the middle.

“His execution has probably just been a little bit off, so he understands that.”