India vs Australia: Third Test, Cricket live scores, blog – Day 1

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will be the setting as India take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. Follow all the action of Day 1 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
Australia established supremacy in the series with a 333-run victory in the first Test at Pune, but India bounced back in dramatic fashion in the second match, at Bangalore, to level the series.
In the previous Test, India’s batting woes continued in the first innings as the side was skittled out for 189. Lokesh Rahul led a lone crusade from the top of the order once again, hitting 90 runs in the first innings.
Only four other batsmen hit double-digit scores, as Nathan Lyon finished the first innings with eight wickets to his credit. Lyon set the record for the best effort by an overseas bowler in one innings of a Test match in India in the process.
Australia posted 276 runs in reply but would have wanted more to shut India out of the game.
While Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh did well to both hit 60s, India’s bowlers claimed six wickets on the second day before dismissing the remaining Australian batsmen on the first session of the third. Ravindra Jadeja was the stand-out bowler, taking six wickets.
Good efforts from Rahul at the top of the order, followed by a superb partnership of 118 runs between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, helped India post 274 runs in difficult conditions in the second innings, setting Australia a target of 188 to win.
The tourists lost their final six wickets for just 11 runs, as they were bowled out for 112. This time, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who made the difference, with six wickets of his own, while Jadeja picked up a couple of poles.
A stunningly feisty press conference followed, in which Virat Kohli accused Steven Smith of pushing the DRS review laws. The ICC decided not to take any action and while the BCCI lodged a complaint with the ICC, sanity prevailed as the two boards thrashed out the issue in a late evening sit-down.
India might be tempted to drop Abhinav Mukund from the final XI after a couple of failures, while there might be a toss-up between Karun Nair and off-spinner Jayant Yadav.
As far as the visitors are concerned, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc have both been ruled out, with Marcus Stoinis and Pat Cummins on the cards to replace them. If Nathan Lyon hasn’t recovered fully from his injury, Glenn Maxwell could also be drafted in.
Follow the live scores and blog of the first day of this third Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.
3:12pm
Gurlivleen Grewal said | 3:12pm | ! Report
There would be moisture in the pitch – Got to try Ash early here. No movement as such for the pacers.
3:11pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:11pm | ! Report
David Warner gets away with a couple as well, tucked away to fine-leg off Umesh Yadav, who is sharing the new ball. Shortens the length next ball and Warner pulls his bat down in time.
Drifts on to his pads a tad and Warner’s glance comes off his pads and to the keeper. Followed by bit of an appeal before he plays out three dots.
Two from the over.
0/6 in 2.
3:09pm
Rob said | 3:09pm | ! Report
Good luck to Maxi and Pat Cummins. Hope they make the most of this opportunity. Maxi should have had 30 Tests under his belt by now so get some runs mate. Is Lyon fit? Last game he had a sore finger as his excuse for not backing up his figures.
3:06pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:06pm | ! Report
Ishant Sharma starts off with a good ball, just on off and angling away from Renshaw, who lets it go. And surprise, surprise, that’s carried well to the keeper.
Repeats that again but slightly wider this time and Renshaw is doing nothing with it, lets it go through. Repeats it to the third too, bit of swing away from Ishant but wide again.
Off the fourth, Renshaw isn’t sure he wants to play at it or leave the ball alone. Ends up patting it to the covers, very late.
Defends the fifth one much better but I think I still spot some swing before Renshaw and Australia get off the mark off the last ball of the over with a four!
Drifts on to the Renshaw pads and neatly clipped away. Superbly done.
0/4 in 1.
3:01pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:01pm | ! Report
Matt Renshaw and David Warner are walking out to the middle. Think it will be Ishant Sharma taking up the bowling, but let’s see how that goes…
2:59pm
Red Kev said | 2:59pm | ! Report
Pat Cummins rocks up for his 10th first class match in 6 years (that’s not a typo) – I really hope he makes it through the test without injury.
3:00pm
Damo said | 3:00pm | ! Report
to be fair, he probably only needs to bowl 10overs over 4 days. There might actually be a greater chance of him doing an injury while batting.
3:03pm
Ouch said | 3:03pm | ! Report
He probably would’ve bowled more if he stayed and played for NSW
2:58pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:58pm | ! Report
Sanjay Manjrekar asks Michael Clarke whether things were alright between the two skippers. Clarke says, still some tension between them.
Wonder how’s it going between Clarke and the Australian team too.
Meanwhile, the players are lining up for the national anthems. First the Aussie, Advance Australia Fair. Followed by Jana Gana Mana.
2:54pm
matth said | 2:54pm | ! Report
Word is that Smith looked for confirmation from the dressing room while the coin was in the air.