India vs Australia: Third Test, Cricket live scores, blog – Day 1

Roar LIVE with Jason Krejza: Khawaja needs to play in the third Test

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will be the setting as India take on Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. Follow all the action of Day 1 from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.

Australia established supremacy in the series with a 333-run victory in the first Test at Pune, but India bounced back in dramatic fashion in the second match, at Bangalore, to level the series.

In the previous Test, India’s batting woes continued in the first innings as the side was skittled out for 189. Lokesh Rahul led a lone crusade from the top of the order once again, hitting 90 runs in the first innings.

Only four other batsmen hit double-digit scores, as Nathan Lyon finished the first innings with eight wickets to his credit. Lyon set the record for the best effort by an overseas bowler in one innings of a Test match in India in the process.

Australia posted 276 runs in reply but would have wanted more to shut India out of the game.

While Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh did well to both hit 60s, India’s bowlers claimed six wickets on the second day before dismissing the remaining Australian batsmen on the first session of the third. Ravindra Jadeja was the stand-out bowler, taking six wickets.

Good efforts from Rahul at the top of the order, followed by a superb partnership of 118 runs between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, helped India post 274 runs in difficult conditions in the second innings, setting Australia a target of 188 to win.

The tourists lost their final six wickets for just 11 runs, as they were bowled out for 112. This time, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who made the difference, with six wickets of his own, while Jadeja picked up a couple of poles.

A stunningly feisty press conference followed, in which Virat Kohli accused Steven Smith of pushing the DRS review laws. The ICC decided not to take any action and while the BCCI lodged a complaint with the ICC, sanity prevailed as the two boards thrashed out the issue in a late evening sit-down.

India might be tempted to drop Abhinav Mukund from the final XI after a couple of failures, while there might be a toss-up between Karun Nair and off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

As far as the visitors are concerned, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc have both been ruled out, with Marcus Stoinis and Pat Cummins on the cards to replace them. If Nathan Lyon hasn’t recovered fully from his injury, Glenn Maxwell could also be drafted in.

Follow the live scores and blog of the first day of this third Test between India and Australia from 3pm (AEDT) here on The Roar.